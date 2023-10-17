Fall themed events to look forward to in West Michigan

As the leaves turn from green to vibrant oranges and reds, and the Michigan weather drops into the familiar forties and fifties, West Michigan events are popping up to celebrate the season of fall. Whether you are looking for family-friendly options or interested in autumnal brewing, there is something for everyone over the next several weeks.
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at Fountain Street Church
— Fountain Street Church is hosting a concert featuring everyone’s favorite classic Halloween songs on Saturday, Oct. 28 at either 6 or 8 p.m. Songs will be performed by the KalHaven String Quartet
and will include renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Vic Mizzy’s “The Addams Family (Theme).” Tickets are on sale now and going fast. If you have any other questions about the event visit the FAQ sheet here
.
Courtesy
Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival
—
The annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival is coming up, taking place Nov. 16 to 18. Having established itself as Michigan’s annual tasting event, the festival will feature more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants. The festival will span three days with special events on Nov. 16 and regular events on Nov. 17 and 18. If you are interested in attendance visit this link
.
Courtesy
Post Family Farm’s Fall Fun
— If you are looking to get your family out and about in the crisp fall air, check out the Saturday Fall Festivals at Post Family Farm taking place every Saturday through the end of October. Festivals take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission includes access to a number of traditional fall events, including a hayride, corn maze and nature trails. You also will have access to homemade pumpkin donuts and award-winning apple cider. It is suggested to arrive by 3 p.m. to take advantage of all they have to offer.
Courtesy Post Family Farm Facebook page
Courtesy Post Family Farm Facebook page
Sparta Fall Fest! —
Head Start of Kent County is hosting Sparta Fall Fest 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. The event will feature a bear hunt and craft making.
Trunk or Treat for Halloween —
on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Martin Luther King Park will host its annual trunk or treat event. Community members can come out and park in the MLK Park parking lot to give out sweet treats to neighborhood youth. Trick or treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. If you have a little one or want to give out candy to kids in your community, feel free to drive up and park. If you are interested in other MLK Park events visit this link
and see what else may be in store.
Pumpkin Train
— This West Michigan family staple is back and open for business. The Pumpkin Train is running every weekend through the end of October. The Famous Pumpkin and goofy sidekicks will entertain riders and each child may choose a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch at the end of their ride. Family members both young and old are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. With three available ticket classes and the coveted opportunity to ride in the caboose, tickets are going fast. Click this link
to secure tickets.
Courtesy
Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) —
Join the Holland Museum and LAUP (Latin Americans United for Progress) from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, to celebrate the annual Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos where friends come together to celebrate life and death. The event will include music, dancing and art activities.
