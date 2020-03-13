In a time of self-quarantine, a future-focused educational organization offers summit on COVID-19

In this moment of a global pandemic, we are beginning to see more clearly just how much we are a global community.
At Rapid Growth, one of Michigan’s oldest solutions journalism platforms, we not only share weekly what challenges our region of the state is facing, but we also lift up those who are innovating towards the solution.
In the face of a global pandemic, it is easy for one to become isolated as we sit for hours watching the news, which is still an invaluable resource for emerging public health situations like the arrival of COVID-19 in the United States.
Over the last couple of years, many stories have also shifted outside of our present as we have invited voices to share perspectives via our Rapid Blog
platform. This gives area voices a chance to impart knowledge to our community in the hopes that such access to thought-leaders will filter into society, inspiring others to consider the message contained within.
One such person is Mary Brown
, who recently launched the SingularityU Grand Rapids
chapter of Singularity University. Our local SingularityU chapter according to Brown “is looking at how exponential technologies can be used for good in society. We hear a lot of the doomsday predictions. Those are valid concerns but, at the same time, we are looking at how to be proactive and use technology for good.”
And in the spirit of what SingularityU is offering our West Michigan community comes a very timely summit, “COVID-19: The State & Future Pandemics,” that is not only being offered virtually for all to access but is also being offered at no cost to the viewers.
On March 16 through 18th, our local SingularityU invites area leaders, community-change agents, and other solutions-minded folks to learn more about all things COVID-19, including trends, implications, and most importantly, what you can do to feel prepared to confront this very real global challenge.
This free virtual summit is centered around the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also will address the long-term impacts this and future pandemics will have on society.
Singularity University's global faculty will deliver more than 25 summit sessions over three days, covering everything from the basics of COVID-19 and pandemics to the innovation happening right now. These sessions will touch on critically important human components like leadership, decision making, ethics, and policy.
Even if you cannot attend all of these sessions, Singularity University makes it possible for folks to sign up to download the recordings so they can review it at a later time.
Singularity University’s goal is to bring you the facts about this global challenge and share it with communities looking to secure practical and science-driven information and tools to keep our communities healthy and prepared for what might come.
To attend the summit, please visit their site
to register to attend.
