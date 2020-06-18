Published Together: Leaning in, beginning the conversation on race

I keep hearing the stories of excessive force .... I keep seeing the videos on my television....
It really is re-traumatizing with each view. I’ve noticed that the news anchors are now “warning us” before they show them, just in case we want to turn the channel or leave the room, but I never do. I’m also realizing that before there were cell phones and videos (remember Emmett Till?)
we knew it occurred, but we didn’t have the visuals. We were spared the visual trauma, though not the emotional trauma. As I am writing this post, there is another video, which happened last night, that is playing on my TV.
I know that you’ve seen the protests and many of you have questions. Over the past few weeks, I’ve had several white friends reach out to me. Those who have shared with me privately, “I want to understand,” I have a request of you. I’m asking you to please spend time with those in your networks and your family members, engaging in the conversation on race. I know it’s something we don’t like to talk about, but if the last three weeks have taught us anything, it is that we didn’t know what we thought we knew about ourselves and each other. There is literally a shift in our country right now. And you know what? It’s past
time.
I want to speak to those who are confused, those who think protesting means a hatred of law enforcement (not true), or that it in any way has to do with allegiance to the flag (not true). Understand that silently protesting and protesting of any kind over the last century has been met with disdain. Silent protests have been greeted with choruses of, “This isn’t the time” or “That isn’t the place, or “This isn’t the right way!” Please recognize that many African Americans have died fighting for our country, in spite of being excluded from the rights they were fighting for. This further refutes the “un-American” argument; that is, African Americans readily risk their lives fighting for rights they are denied upon their return. African Americans are also extremely proud of our family members who are veterans.
That said, I understand that for some, there will never be enough evidence that systemic racism exists.
That is why it is time for those who are “leaning in” and have rarely given this subject a serious look, to begin to re-examine what you thought you knew about race.
Also, just a reminder that we are STILL in the middle of a Global Pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted African Americans, infecting and killing us at higher rates across the nation. Allow me to share some statistics with you for context. African Americans constitute nearly 13% of the U.S. population but have made up 23% of all COVID-19 deaths as of June 3, according to the CDC.
In Michigan, Black people make up 2,272 of Michigan’s 5,711 Covid-19 deaths
. This is about 40% of the total, even though we account for less than 14% of the state's population. Many were front-line, essential workers. African Americans are also experiencing the economic brunt of the pandemic. A Pew study conducted in April found 48% of African Americans reporting trouble with paying bills
, the most of any ethnic group. Another startling statistic is 41% of Black Owned Businesses (BOBs) have closed permanently
, as a result of the COVID-19 Shelter in Place, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses. Many BOBs report being left behind during the PPP stimulus program. An analysis by the Center for Responsible Lending found that 95% of Black-owned businesses were shut out of the small business initiative with almost all being denied
. Adding further insult to injury, while the unemployment rate fell to 13.3% nationally last month, the rate for African American unemployment rose to 16.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
I have heard many say that they don’t believe the death statistics and that COVID-19 mostly affects the “elderly." I am saddened by this. I am seeing videos of those who are entering public places and vowing NOT to wear masks. I’ve had people say to me, “I don’t believe it’s real,” and “the numbers are inflated.” Note: I haven’t talked to anyone in my own community who feels this way.
I have a saying: “It doesn’t matter until it is (happens or affects) you." If you are refusing to believe statistics about the virus, it is likely that you, your family, and your community has not been disproportionately affected and, therefore, you have the luxury to regard or disregard the recommendations from the CDC. Conversely, even though our community has suffered physically, emotionally, and economically, we want to follow the guidelines so that others in ALL communities are kept safe.
So, in the middle of this pandemic, we have faced the trauma of losing loved ones to COVID-19, the economic effects of COVID-19, and the trauma of witnessing George Floyd dying at the hands of those sworn to protect us. All of this has left us feeling exhausted, anxious, traumatized, and raw.
It is not lost on us that protests joined by those who are not of color have resounded louder and brought more attention to what many of us have been decrying for years. We do not know why current protests have demanded so much attention; many atrocities have occurred over the past 10 years, 20 years, even centuries. Some say it is due to acts of police brutality being filmed; however, others have been filmed and they have not been met with this level of world-wide response. Nevertheless, it is a bit more reassuring (though no less traumatizing) to watch the same atrocity and be joined with voices around the world who echo your heartbreak and pain.
A recent Pew Research Poll, taken before the George Floyd killing and prior to the protests, found that 45% of Americans say it has become “more acceptable” for people to express racist or racially insensitive views
. Just last week, during a recent radio interview, Major Travis Yates of the Tulsa, Oklahoma police department explained why he believes systemic racism "doesn't exist" and "all the research says we’re shooting African Americans about 24% less than we ought to be based on the crimes being committed.”
Let that sink in ...
A current high-ranking police official made this statement in 2020. He actually said essentially, “We should be shooting African Americans MORE
than we are shooting them based on statistics.” It should be noted that both the Mayor of Tulsa and the Police Chief have strongly denounced these comments. It should also be noted; this officer still has his job. This officer is still interacting with and policing African Americans in his community.
So what are practical things you can do? You can set out on the journey of discovery. Understand that while your Black friends LOVE you, we are processing the trauma of yet another death at the hands of the police. Quite honestly, some days, we do not have the mental fortitude to field all of your questions while also answering our own. This is especially true if we have to refute and justify our lived experiences. Make the investment to research on your own topics such as .... systemic racism
… the history of racism in America,
etc. Read a book on racism, or being an “anti-racist” with your friends (you might have to do this through Zoom) and family. Discuss as a group. Seek to understand perspectives that challenge your current point of view. Approach conversations with your African American friends with an open mind and respect their lived experiences
.
My hope is that more conversations are occurring among families and friends. What matters most is this: for those who are asking, seeking, leaning in, and invested in understanding, it’s not too late to begin the journey ...
---
Deborah is a veteran educator and consultant for the Grand Rapids Public Schools. She is also an adjunct professor at Grand Valley State University. Deborah is the wife of Executive Director George Bayard of the Grand Rapids African American Museum Archives and serves as a member of the GRAAMA Board of Directors. She also consults with educational institutions and businesses, and facilitates training on a variety of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.