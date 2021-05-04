GRCC offers free summer program to prepare high school graduates for college

Grand Rapids Community College is launching a free summer program for graduating high school seniors to help boost math and reading skills before they attend GRCC or another college.
Bridges to College — Raider Ready will be offered in two sessions in both Kent and Ottawa counties. The program will predominantly be offered on the GRCC Main Campus and the GRCC Lakeshore Campus in the Midtown Center. Portions of each session will be offered online, for which the college is providing the use of a laptop.
“The pandemic created challenges for both students and educators,” says GRCC President Bill Pink. “With this program, many students will benefit from both a refresher in foundational skills, as well as information that will prepare them for their college journey. Bridges to College — Raider Ready is one more way GRCC is serving its communities.”
Students also will work with college navigators, who will help prepare them for the higher education experience.
‘Best possible start’
The program is open to all high school graduates of the Classes of 2020 or 2021 who are planning to attend a college in the fall.
“Our mission is to support West Michigan residents and partner with our K-12 districts to help all students have access to a quality education,” says Dan Clark, GRCC’s Dean of Academic Outreach. “Many of our region’s students are looking ahead to their first semester in college after an unprecedented year. We’re focused on helping them be prepared and get off to the best possible start.”
The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is a top priority. GRCC will continue to work with local and state health authorities to follow wellness guidelines.
The first session is planned to run from June 8 to July 6, and the second from July 12 to Aug. 12. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Information is available online at grcc.edu/bridgestocollege
, via email at [email protected]
, and by phone at 616-234-3388.