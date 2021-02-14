GRCC Nursing students pass licensing exams on first try

Nursing students take part in simulation sessions with manikins that respond and talk — and even deliver a baby.

Students graduating from the Grand Rapids Community College Nursing Program continue to earn a 100% pass rate on licensing exams. One reason for their success is a new curriculum that increases interactive experiences.According to a National Council of Licensure Exams summary for the year 2020, all GRCC Associate Degree Nursing graduates and all Practical Nursing graduates who took the licensure exam passed the exam on their first attempt.It’s the second year in a row GRCC Nursing students posted perfect pass rates on their licensure exams amid a pandemic that has required ongoing shifts in instructional modalities and modifications to the hands-on experiences necessary for nursing education.“Despite the many challenges of this past year, GRCC nursing students, faculty, and staff demonstrated determination and commitment,” says Michelle Richter, director of GRCC’s Nursing programs. “Congratulations goes out, not only to these graduates and their success on NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination), but to the faculty and staff that continue to make this possible!”College leaders say a new curriculum that increases interactive experiences is one reason for the success. Students take part in simulation sessions with manikins that respond and talk — and even deliver a baby.Richter said she’s appreciative of the support from the program’s many clinical partners, who have worked diligently to provide students with clinical opportunities in a health care setting despite the challenges of COVID-19.GRCC faculty members also continue to contribute their time and expertise to support the community, both in volunteer roles and as nurses.Last year, GRCC celebrated seven decades of training nurses, with its Practical Nursing certificate program commemorating its 70th anniversary and the Associate Degree Nursing Program starting 50 years ago.GRCC offers affordable classes on weekdays, evenings, Saturdays, and online at locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.