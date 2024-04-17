Bump, set, spike: Rise taking West Michigan by storm

The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) began play in February with teams playing in arenas across the nation. Courtesy

The first year of the Professional Volleyball Federation is all about gaining visibility within the community, attracting and keeping top talent, and growing a love of women’s professional sports throughout the country.

It was good news for volleyball fans in West Michigan when the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) introduced the women’s professional team the Grand Rapids Rise.

Grand Rapids Rise team photo.

The Grand Rapids Rise is one of seven teams playing in the 2024 season.