Kent County Health Department offers daily check-in videos on COVID-19

At a time when we are practicing social distancing and following Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives.
" order, most of us are stuck at home 'round the clock, glued to the news for crucial updates on the science of the virus, and advice about what to do next.
At the local level, the Kent County Health Department wants us to know we're not alone. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the KCHD is putting out daily videos featuring Dr. Adam London, the KCHD's administrative heath officer, to update the public on the coronavirus situation in Kent County. A small team at the KCHD meets daily to discuss the necessary information to communicate that day, film, post, and translate the videos into Spanish. The videos are then available on YouTube, and linked to the KCHD's Facebook page.
Steve Kelso, Marketing Manager for the KCHD, says, "Public health emergencies require the public’s help. We know that many people are spending a lot of time on social media and the explosion of these channels had allowed us to reach more people with critical messages faster and more reliably than ever before. We are able to immediately share information as well as provide correction to incorrect information whenever we find it."
Here at Rapid Growth, we know how much local, community-focused information counts. Check out the videos the KCHD has posted since March 14, and visit their YouTube page for daily updates
on COVID-19 in Kent County.