At Pharmhouse Wellness it’s all in the family (business) this Mother's Day

Image of Kornoelje family planting a tree provided by Pharmhouse Wellness

Casey Kornoelje (CK): I would say right around 2008 was the period that my mom started to warm up to my relationship with cannabis.CKIn 2008, the state enacted the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program , which allowed the cultivation of 12 plants per medical patient, which gave me the maximum of 72 plants to grow and legally sell. So, I enrolled in the program to be a caregiver and this helped me demonstrate to my parents that I could do this thing.CK: My interest in cannabis began to blossom when I was 15 years old or so. I began cultivating cannabis in the yard and the woods behind our house at this early age. Then later in our basement closet.CK: Yes. This was one of my first encounters with the police, which arrived after numerous warnings from my parents and other parental figures who said I should stop growing.CK: Well, first off, I’m thankful to have a wonderful relationship with my parents. We’ve worked together on fishing boats in Alaska, a temporary stint in the family funeral business, and later commercial agriculture in Greenville with cut flowers and hydroponic lettuce production.So, I’ve worked pretty closely with my parents over the years and feel really comfortable around them. I am thankful for that relationship.When the commercial cannabis system rolled out, and I pursued licensure in the city of Grand Rapids, working with my parents became a thing of necessity. At times, we were caught off guard with the level of work in our small blossoming business and kinda came up short on labor at times. And so, who else do you call when you need somebody or something?CK: [Casey acting like he’s on the phone] “Hey Mom, I’ve got this little cannabis delivery business. We’re getting some traction and interest in it. But I can’t keep up with orders. What do you think about driving and delivering pot all around the city?” So, while I think that it came from a place of necessity, it was rooted in support and love.CK: They’ve always been there for me throughout the years. And I think that when you’re at the dispensary, whether you encounter my mom and dad doing curbside service, delivery, or maybe just enjoying the cupcakes that she bakes to share with the crew, it’s another view of the family atmosphere that lives at Pharmhouse Wellness.CK: When you have a predominantly younger crew as this industry attracts, it’s nice to have somebody who is more senior and has been around the block and experienced things differently from us. It helps my parents add some well-roundedness to the cannabis store culture and our family-like atmosphere at the shop.CK: We just opened for medical sales in March 2020, and then after just five days with our in-store sales with traditional retail experience as planned, was when the state mandated an emergency shutdown.Just as COVID-19 forever changed the world, it forever changed the retail landscape immediately. We had to adapt to that challenge. For us that meant primarily relying on curbside and delivery service. Our shop is tiny at 600 square feet — that’s pretty much the size of a bathroom at another dispensary. At our size and (at this time) a 25% capacity, well, that pretty much allows only our staff. That’s all the capacity we have.CK: It’s been good and it’s also been bad. It’s been good because some folks really enjoy the convenience of coming and going quickly completing their shopping experience efficiently. And then it’s been bad as some folks want to shop inside so they can do things like look at the products or ask a budtender more in-depth questions or seek recommendations.We still answer all the questions and take time with people; it’s just not inside of the store. And we [are] just very thankful that folks continue to support us and understand that COVID-19 is something that Pharmhouse Wellness can’t change.We are just a small, small, small fish in a big pond and an extremely competitive market, so we are so thankful for the community we are building and are shopping with us.CK: I think what people might miss about Pharmhouse Wellness is that by just being in the industry and having a license, we are a well-funded group or wildly capitalized corporation. However, the ethos of Pharmhouse is that we are a bootstrapped, locally-owned, family-operated and independent little cannabis company.CK: Look, I don’t have a slush fund to dip into if we operate at a loss for the month. It’s not that way for us. For Pharmhouse Wellness we have to operate lean and efficiently to turn a profit.And so, I think that folks may look at my story without really knowing my path, saying, “Oh, here’s just another rich, white guy who was handed a license. And that’s really not the case.CK: Yes, historically, there’s been just a tremendous inequity of over-policing communities of color, both in Grand Rapids [and] across the country as it pertains to cannabis.Michigan requires a social equity plan for an adult-use marijuana business license, and I’m super excited about ours. I’m working with Aligned Planning on structuring and implementing our social equity program and community development initiatives. Our program and what we have planned includes contracting services that support our business owned by folks who have been historically marginalized, creating our Local Impact Fund, and neighborhood beautification projects from tree plantings to public art created by local artists. There’s a lot to this plan. And jobs. Some of our crew,our budtenders and managers, are folks that were affected by the war on drugs, much like me. And so, to be able to offer employment in a growing industry is important.CK: We are cannabis enthusiasts at Pharmhouse Wellness. I think cannabis is one of the most diverse plants on planet earth. It has applications from construction to health care to manufacturing. This is a unique plant that was placed here for a reason. It has a tremendous amount of energy around it, especially on the cultivation side, which I have a particular passion for. We are opening up a cultivation facility in the not too distant future on Wealthy Street. And ultimately, it makes me feel good. We are all stressed out and it is a wonderful part of mind and body wellness.___________________________________An additional interview with Casey was recorded on May 6, 2021 at WGVU’s The Morning Show with Shelley Irwin. To listen to it, please follow this link . 