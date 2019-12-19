How focusing on a community’s youngest residents can close the opportunity gap

Children take part in a lesson at Ready for School summer readiness camp at Maplewood Elementary School.

Children take part in a lesson at Ready for School summer readiness camp at Maplewood Elementary School.

Children take part in a lesson at Ready for School summer readiness camp at Maplewood Elementary School.

Faith Millen's parents credit Ready for School for setting the foundation for her learning to read. Photo courtesy of Shelley Millen

Faith Millen successfully transitioned into kindergarten after attending the Ready for School summer readiness program in 2014. Photo courtesy of Shelley Millen

A father drops off his daughter at Ready for School summer readiness camp at Maplewood Elementary School. (Courtesy of Ready for School)