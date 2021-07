Things to do in July: Music and fireworks, art shows and car shows, festivals and fairs

Students will take part in Future PREP'd Presentations at Ottawa County Parks.

The 27th anniversary Show & Shine Car Cruise & Show is returning to downtown Zeeland.





The White Lake Area Independence Day Parade will be held July 3. https://saugatuck.com/events-listings/art-of-the-people-anishinaabe-contempoary-artists-making-moves-to-break-down-barriers/

The Waterfront Invitational Art Fair is July 3 in Saugatuck.

The American Legion Band Concert in Kollen Park.

A pig roast will be part of the Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards.

The Dinghy Poker Run is part of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival Lite.