Things to do in July: Music and fireworks, art shows and car shows, festivals and fairs

It’s July, so Michiganders are celebrating our nation’s independence, and many also are celebrating independence from stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic. There are plenty of things to do this month in Allegan, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, so grab a cool drink and take a look at these ideas. This list includes options for everyone, regardless of age, ability, or interest.
Students will take part in Future PREP'd Presentations at Ottawa County Parks.
Future PREP’d Presentations Ottawa County Parks
Grand Ravines, Hemlock Crossing, Tunnel Park
July 1; 9:30-11 a.m.
Free
Enjoy presentations by students in kindergarten through fifth grade who have participated in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District partnership program with Ottawa County Parks. They will be sharing their design ideas for three favorite county parks.
WeDiscover Festival
Downtown Muskegon and Muskegon Beachfront
Friday, July 2, 3-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 3, noon to 11 p.m.; Fireworks Extravaganza 10:25 p.m.
Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Encompassing several city blocks of downtown Muskegon and the beachfront, you won’t want to miss this unique three-day festival that includes a luxury car show, urban art, an electronic dance music festival, food truck alley, fireworks, and more.
https://visitmuskegon.org/event/wediscover-festival/2021-07-03/
Saugatuck/Douglas Fireworks
Over the Kalamazoo River
Sunday, July 4, dusk
Since the fireworks will be shot over the Kalamazoo River, the best viewing is from one of the local parks: Cook Park, Coughlin Park, Wade’s Bayou, or Wick’s Park. To make it even easier, you can park and take a shuttle from Saugatuck High School on Elizabeth Street. When that lot is full, Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church on Old Allegan Road will be used for the shuttle. For more info on the shuttle, call the Interurban at 269-857-1418
https://saugatuck.com/events-listings/4th-of-july-fireworks/
The 27th anniversary Show & Shine Car Cruise & Show is returning to downtown Zeeland.
27th anniversary Show & Shine Car Cruise & Show
MainStreet, Downtown Zeeland
Friday, July 9, 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Watch as more than 100 classic cars cruise Main Street in Downtown Zeeland on Friday night, then head over to Main Avenue and Church Street for some chicken barbecue. On Saturday, take a stroll down Main, any time from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., where more than 225 classic cars will be on display. And don’t forget to cast your vote for your favorite car.
https://www.zeelandfestivals.com/show-shine-car-show-cruise
For more things to do along the Lakeshore, be sure to check out:
Art of the People: Anishinaabe Contemporary Artists
Saugatuck Douglas School House, 130 W. Center St., Douglas, MI, 49406
July 2 to Oct. 1, noon to 4 p.m.
Free
https://saugatuck.com/events-listings/art-of-the-people-anishinaabe-contempoary-artists-making-moves-to-break-down-barriers/
The White Lake Area Independence Day Parade will be held July 3.
White Lake Area Independence Day Parade
White Lake City Hall to Downtown Montague
Saturday, July 3, 10-11 a.m.
https://www.whitelake.org/event/white-lake-area-4th-of-july-parade/
The Waterfront Invitational Art Fair is July 3 in Saugatuck.
Waterfront Invitational Art Fair
Village Square Park, Saugatuck, MI, 49453
Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waterfront Invitational Art Fair 2020 (saugatuckdouglasartclub.org)
Graafschap Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
Graafschap Fire Station, 4534 60th
St., Holland, MI 49423
Monday, July 5: 6-10 a.m.
Donation: $6 adults; $3 kids
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2267515802317/graafschap-fire-dept-pancake-breakfast-set-for-july-5
The American Legion Band Concert in Kollen Park.
American Legion Band Concerts
Kollen Park, 240 Kollen Park Drive, Holland, MI 49423
Tuesday evenings, July 6, 13, 20, 27; 7:30 p.m.
Free
www.hollandlegionband.org/2021-concert-schedule.html
Ridge Point Church Outdoor Concert Series
340 104th
Ave., Holland, MI 49423
Wednesday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 21; facility opens at 5:30 p.m., concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person; $20 per family; children younger than 10 admitted free
https://www.itickets.com/events/452507
Pillar Organ Recital Series
Pillar Church, 57 E. 10th
St., Holland, MI 49423
Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Free
https://pillarchurch.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Pillar-Organ-Recitals-2021.pdf
A pig roast will be part of the Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards.
Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards
Fenn Valley Winery, 6130 122nd
Ave., Fennville, MI 49408
Thursday evenings, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $5 for lawn seats on Thursday, includes one glass of wine
https://www.fennvalley.com/music-in-the-vineyards/
West Michigan Business and Craft Fair
Western Market (On Western Avenue between Jefferson and 2nd
streets, and on Clay Avenue), Muskegon, MI
Saturday, July 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
https://visitmuskegon.org/event/west-michigan-business-and-craft-fair-wmbcf/
Merchants and Makers at Grand Haven Waterfront
301 N. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
https://visitgrandhaven.com/event/merchant-and-makers-at-the-grand-haven-waterfront/
Zeeland Garden Walk
Tour 10 beautiful Zeeland Gardens
Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$20
https://migardenclubs.org/event/gardens-with-zeel/
Art on Center Gallery Stroll
Center Street, Downtown Douglas, MI 49406
Saturday, July 17, noon to 5 p.m.
Free
https://www.saugatuck.com/events-listings/art-on-center-gallery-stroll-1-1/
Ottawa County Fair
Ottawa County Fairgrounds, 1286 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI 49423
July 26-31
Entry fee: $4; free parking
www.ottawacountyfair.com
Movie in the Park (‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’)
Central Park, 808 Central Ave.; Spring Lake, MI
July 27; 9:30 p.m.
Free
Movies In The Park: Ferris Bueller's Day Off - Grand Haven (visitgrandhaven.com)
The Dinghy Poker Run is part of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival Lite.
Saugatuck Venetian Festival Lite
Coghlin Park
, 60 Griffith St., Saugatuck, MI
Friday, July 30, 6-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 31, noon to 3 p.m.
$10 per person for the concert, $20 per boat for Dinghy Poker Run https://www.facebook.com/events/136775025190478/?ref=newsfeed
Village Square Art Fair
Village Square Park, 420 Butler St., Saugatuck, MI 49453
Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Village Square Arts & Crafts Fair | Michigan
Celebracion de las Artes – Applauding the Latino Culture
Downtown Fennville City Square and Fennville Library, 400 West Main Street, Fennville, MI 49408
July 31, 11a.m. – 4 p.m.
Join in the fun for music, dancing, art, food and more!
https://www.fennvilledl.michlibrary.org/sdfai-special-events