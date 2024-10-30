Write Michigan contest inspires creativity and connection across the state

Josh Boers didn’t expect much when he submitted his short story, “Gambler's Rest,” to the Write Michigan Short Story Contest last year.
A self-described “short story enthusiast,” Boers had published a few pieces in literary magazines but had never competed in a writing contest before. So when he learned he’d not only made it to the semifinals but had won, he was stunned.
Courtesy Josh BoersJosh Boers, last year's Write Michigan Short Story Contest winner.
“It was really exciting,” Boers says. “I think there were around 1,200 entrants last year, and about 400 in my category. Getting into the semifinals, knowing so many people were submitting, was a thrill, and it was even more exciting when I won. I didn’t see it coming, but it was a real confidence boost for future projects.”
Boers again is participating in the statewide contest organized by Kent District Library (KDL), but this time as a judge. Entries for this year’s contest will be accepted through Nov. 30. Stories can be submitted at writemichigan.org
Open to all ages
The Write Michigan Short Story Contest
, now in its 13th year, offers a similar platform for writers of all ages and skill levels across the state. The contest invites Michiganders to submit stories in three age categories: youth (12 and younger), teen (13–17), and adult (18 and older). Each group has three top prizes, including a $500 Judge’s Choice award, a $250 Judge’s Choice runner-up, and a $250 Reader’s Choice award.
Entry is free for kids and teens, but there is a $10 fee for adults.
“If the cost is prohibitive, we offer scholarships,” says Katie Zuidema, marketing communications specialist at KDL.
Zuidema, who has been involved with the contest since its inception, says KDL Director Lance Werner suggested it during the heyday of “American Idol.”
“He thought KDL could do something similar for writers, and that’s how Write Michigan started.” Inspired by the voting process and community engagement surrounding the singing competition, Warner and the team at KDL envisioned a writing contest that would similarly inspire Michiganders and bring people together over a shared love for storytelling.
Since then, the contest has grown into a celebrated annual event, with entries coming from across the state and hundreds of people joining in to vote for their favorite stories.
“We want this to be a platform for everyone,” Zuidema says. “Write Michigan isn’t just for a particular age group or region. We want it to be something that every Michigan resident can connect to and feel inspired by.”
Courtesy KDLThe Write Michigan Short Story Contest, now in its 13th year, offers a similar platform for writers of all ages and skill levels across the state.
Winner gained confidence
For Boers, winning the contest helped him feel more confident as a writer, and he’s taking on new projects.
“I love how KDL has programs like this that encourage people to try things like writing and see if they have a talent for it,” he says. “It’s great that it’s open to all ages.”
Boers, 27, who works as an editorial assistant at Our Daily Bread Publishing
in Grand Rapids, has a flair for unique, genre-bending stories. “Gambler’s Rest,” a fantasy Western inspired by Greek mythology, follows a card shark searching for his late wife in a haunting, Old West-inspired afterlife.
“I love combining elements from different genres,” he says. “It allows me to tell stories that feel both familiar and entirely new, which really excites me as a writer.”
The Write Michigan contest is an opportunity for people of all ages who want to share their stories and develop their craft.
“We want everyone to feel they can tell their own story,” says Zuidema. “No themes or prompts are given because everyone has a story they’re holding inside, and we want to hear what’s meaningful to them.”
The contest’s open structure has led to many different types of stories.
“Writing really sparks creativity; we’ve had youth winners say they want to grow up to be authors, and we remind them they’re already published authors,” says Zuidema.
In addition to prize money, winners are published in an anthology by Chapbook Press. The anthology, sold locally and added to KDL’s collection, showcases the diverse range of stories that Michigan writers offer.
Courtesy KDL Every year, the winners of KDL's Write Michigan Short Story Contest have their pieces published in an anthology.
Writing boosts mental health
Beyond an outlet for creativity, the contest can provide personal benefits such as improved mental health.
“Writing can help individuals sort through and make sense of what they are thinking and feeling, helping them gain clarity about their emotions,” says Evelyn Kamradt, a clinician with Wedgwood Christian Services.
“This can aid in lessening feelings of depression and anxiety. Once individuals are able to pinpoint or narrow down the ways in which they are feeling, there is a better sense of control over one's life, which gives confidence, greater self-esteem, and feelings of autonomy in being able to handle the situations and feelings they are experiencing and going through.
“Journaling about one's various thoughts and feelings allows for space to be freed up in their minds. Simply putting it all down on paper to reflect on can relieve the mental load everyone carries, which can help relieve anxiety and allow for us to better focus on the other tasks we need to achieve and accomplish.”
She adds that many types of writing can help alleviate feelings of disconnection. Through creative writing, authors create meaningful connections and relationships for their characters and a setting and sense of community for them to live in.
“The act of writing, whether creative writing or journaling, can contribute to mental well-being in a variety of ways,” says Kamradt. “Journaling gives individuals an outlet to explore their feelings that they might potentially feel embarrassed or ashamed to express verbally to others.
For Boers, creative writing serves as a way to gain insight and create a personal space of expression.
“I think writing can help your mental health,” he says. “Having a hobby is important, especially when feeling down. When the world feels dismal, creating something is a way to push back, and writing gives you that chance to make something meaningful.”
