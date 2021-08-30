Ushering in another back-to-school season

Autumn Johnson, Bird + Bird Studio
Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS)
provides the “largest selection of school choices in ... West Michigan,” including 24 neighborhood schools, 13 themes schools, four Centers of Innovation and more. Rapid Growth Media photographer, Autumn Johnson, was able to capture both teachers and a student getting ready for the 2021-22 academic year.
John Lehnert, 11, is entering sixth grade and will be attending the Blandford Elementary School
for the first time. Showing off his home desk where he will be doing all his schoolwork, Lehnert is really looking forward to learning more hands-on, eating meals outside and iterating with the world around him. He has already made flashcards for the names of the different kinds of trees.
John Lehnert shows his at-home desk where he will be doing his school work.
John Lehnert checking out Blandford's campus and gearing up for school to start.
John Lehnert checking out Blandford's campus gear.
The following photographs are of teachers from GRPS’ Innovation Central High School
.
Science teacher, Jessica Dejong, is pictured holding a model of a "coronavirus." She is excited to start the year and be able to have more students in the classroom than last year.
Jessica Dejong showcasing her model of the coronavirus in her science classroom.
Jessica Dejong showcasing her model of the coronavirus in her science classroom.
Economics and history teacher, Nicolette Johnston, is setting up her classroom. She likes to decorate so the students feel more at home and comfortable.
Nicolette Johnston hanging a map in her classroom.
Nicolette Johnston at her classroom desk preparing for school to start.
Kyle Jelens teaches at the Academy of Design and Construction
. Having previously taught history, he’s know found his home in woodshop. He loves being able to show students how to work with their hands and to build something that they can be proud of.
Kyle Jelens showing off his students' work inside of the woodshop.
Kyle Jelens showing off his student's work inside of the woodshop.
These are all courtesy Autumn Johnson, Bird + Bird Studio
About Autumn Johnson: A graduate of Grand Valley State University with a bachelor's degree in photography, Autumn is a business owner and photographer. She specializes in lifestyle and portraits and loves learning more about people and the world around her. Autumn loves that everyone has a story and she is thankful she is able to help tell those stories through her photos.
About Leandra Nisbet: Leandra Nisbet, Owner of Stingray Advisory Group LLC and Co-Owner of Brightwork Marine LLC, has over 15 years of experience in leadership, sales & marketing and graphic design. She helps businesses grow and assists with strategic planning, marketing concept development/implementation, risk management and financial organization. She is actively involved in the community, sitting on several Boards and committees, and has been recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 Business Leaders in Grand Rapids.
Contact Leandra Nisbet by email at [email protected]