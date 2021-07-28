Enjoying summer and exploring downtown on the DASH

Summer is upon us and as Michiganders, it is time to get out of the house, soak up the sun and continue supporting local businesses. When exploring the city, one consideration is transportation. To keep it easy, consider leveraging the free Downtown Area Shuttle, or DASH
, system as you peruse the shops, restaurants, events and attractions throughout downtown.
Here are some of the stops on the DASH route and nearby attractions/upcoming events to check out –
David D. Hunting YMCA
— Offering indoor and outdoor fitness classes, personal training, youth programs, child care and more, the downtown YMCA provides a variety of options to individuals and families alike. If you are looking to get active, be sure to check out their website to learn about available amenities, upcoming events and membership options.
Gerald R. Ford Museum
— If you’re looking to take in some history, reopened to the general public July 22, the Gerald R. Ford Museum is currently operating with new hours. Visitors can access the Museum Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from Noon until 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Children under age 5 are admitted free. Hours of operation, ticket information and COVID-19 policies can be found here
.
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
— Operating with public hours of Thursdays from Noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., children under age 1 are admitted free of charge. Additionally, under the Museum For All program, EBT and WIC cardholders are eligible to receive up to 12 admissions per card at $1.75 each. Currently, the Children’s Museum is hosting its 24th anniversary Day of Play Celebration July 26 - 31
with free interactive activities throughout the city, virtual content and the provision of free [email protected]
kits. The kits can be picked up July 31 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and are first-come, first-serve.
Grand Rapids Public Library
— For residents of Grand Rapids interested in accessing Library resources, the GRPL provides books, music, historical research assistance, free programs for children and teenagers, its Summer Reading Program
and more. Hours, program information and details about obtaining a library card are available on their website.
Studio Park
— Providing an outdoor venue space, dining, a movie theater
and shops
, visitors can spend time exploring the mixed-use space. Whether you’re looking to grab a bite, take in a movie, workout or check out a show, there are options for all ages. Be sure to check the website or social media page for the specific venues you’re interested in patronizing for their current information.
The DASH operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with routes running every eight minutes. You can check The Rapid website for up-to-date route details
.
Photos by Kristina Bird, Bird + Bird Studio
