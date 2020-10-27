Zeeland shop offers free flowers to lift community spirits

There’s no doubt 2020 has been a trying year.“Flowers bring that boost of happiness,” says Douglas J. Vos, president of Don’s Flowers and Gifts in downtown Zeeland.On Friday, Oct. 30, the Zeeland shop will give away 3,500 roses in honor of its 70th year in business and to help the community bond. The first 500 people at the store, 217 E. Main Ave., Zeeland, will each receive six roses. They are asked to keep one and pass on five to others “in the spirit of spreading kindness in these difficult times.”Customers will be asked to wear masks and socially distance while they collect their roses.The business has offered free flowers several years in the past for what it called ‘Good Neighbor Day’ but took a hiatus the past few years.“With the pandemic, it felt like it’s time to do something for the community again,” he says.During the shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions, customers were saddened that they couldn’t send flowers to cheer up homebound friends and family or those in nursing homes, he says.“Flowers are not essential, but they sure are emotional,” Vos says. “Let us bring back kindness and goodwill in our community.”