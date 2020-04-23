Published Together: What COVID-19 is telling us about equity

Paul T. Doyle

applies over 30 years of management and leadership experience to inspire organizations to enhance their performance through inclusive work and service environments. By understanding how to embrace the cultures, values, and behaviors of a diverse workforce, Paul’s leadership helps organizations to maintain the competitive edge needed for success in today’s rapidly changing global economic market. A key to his success is creating platforms of trust through intentional relationship building allowing the diversity of thought to be achieved and valued which, in turn, fosters inclusive growth and innovation. Paul is the Founder/CEO of Inclusive Performance Strategies (IPS), an organizational performance consulting firm based in Grand Rapids, MI that specializes in diversity, equity, inclusion, and intercultural competence. IPS supports the development of organizations and systems locally, regionally, and nationally to ensure they are able to meet and exceed their goals through fostering diverse, equitable, and inclusive teams and cultures. Paul is a Certified Diversity Professional and a Qualified Administrator of the Intercultural Development Inventory(TM).