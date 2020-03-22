Local health studios encourage community to connect, keep moving

Though all gyms and fitness studios were temporarily closed on March 16 by Governor Gretchen Whitmer amid the COVID-19 crisis, local studios are offering free resources to engage the community, lift spirits, and keep us moving.
AM Yoga:
What they’re offering:
Daily flow, 30 or 45 minute classes at 9am via their Facebook
page, access to their specialized 365 program. All yoga is donation-based.
Why they’re doing it:
“We started a free daily flow because that's what we personally do and know works. For 5 years now we have been helping people cultivate a daily yoga and meditation practice through our 365 program and it just made sense to us and our community to open it up to everyone during this time. It is as important now more than ever to keep your body and mind healthy and this practice helps do just that. It is important to the community because it brings the sense of community. Even though we can't get together in person, knowing that others are practicing with you, knowing that you are a part of something also helps to keep us connected, healthy and happy.”
-Ashley Yost and Mali Jane, Co-owners
GRIT Life GR:
What they’re offering:
Daily workouts via their Facebook page
.
Why they’re doing it:
"As we move through these uncertain times, it is vastly important to lean on and rely on your community of gym family and your coaches. We are here for you to keep you moving, motivated and healthy. We will get through these times — and will be stronger than ever. We are here to help and maintain a positive light. Staying connected will help keep us healthy and strong — and it is imperative to do this throughout these uncertain times.”
-Mel Agee, Partner, Manager & Coach at GRIT LIFE
Allegro Coaching
What they’re offering:
Various guided workouts via their Facebook page
, including yoga, Fuse, and body weight strength and conditioning.
Why they’re doing it:
"As a fitness facility, we believe that exercise is only one small part of the equation. The true ingredients for our well being include community, connection, accountability and a positive mindset. In a time where things are more uncertain than ever before, we want to share our love and our resources to everyone who may be stuck at home or feeling overwhelmed with emotions. When we move our bodies, we feel better. When we feel better, we take care of others better and spread the joy to those around us. Fitness is simply the flame that starts this entire transformation, individually and as a society.”
-Kendra Bylsma, Owner
Funky Buddha Yoga
What they’re offering:
A schedule of live streaming classes via their Facebook page
, as well as podcast and meditation offerings via their website.
Why they’re doing it:
"We have a whole host of resources on our website, offering free podcast classes and meditation practices. Our studios may be closed but you can bring The Funky Buddha to you during this difficult time.”
-Chris Reinbold, Co-Founder, Funky Buddha Yoga
CKO Grand Rapids
What they’re offering:
Daily at-home workouts via their Facebook page.
Why they’re doing it:
“Like all fitness facilities across Michigan, CKO was ordered to close March 16, so we held our lunchtime class, rallied the trainers, and started creating 30-minute no-equipment cardio and HIIT videos. The impetus was to add value to our members during this period to keep them engaged with the brand, burning fuel, and clearing their head space. It’s been life-giving for the team to see CKO friends connect with one another by holding watch parties, sweating together virtually, and maintaining their well-being. We’ve been excited to see the videos extend beyond West Michigan, as well!”
-Shelby Reno, MBA Owner + Trainer