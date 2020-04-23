Fostering kittens during the pandemic

Kathryn Agar has fostered more than 150 orphaned kittens. Courtesy

Fostering provides a safe and social environment for kittens, Kathryn Agar says.

Caring for bottle babies requires around-the-clock care.

When kittens do not have a mom, you become their mom, Kathryn Agar says.

Kittens that are around 2 weeks old must be fed every two to three hours.