Zeeland challenges residents to be great neighbors

With the pandemic keeping many people inside, Zeeland leaders decided there was no better time to join the national campaign and strengthen the neighborhoods that make up the community.
As part of this effort, the city is promoting qualities that make up good neighbors through a month-long campaign leading up to the observance of National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28.
The idea behind National Good Neighbor Day is to encourage communities to build stronger relationships in the areas they live and to create an opportunity for neighbors to get to know each other better. Zeeland plans to join in on this national campaign this year.
was created in the early 1970s by Becky Mattson of Lakeside, Montana. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter issued Proclamation 4601, which noted the “noblest human concern is concern for others. Understanding, love and respect build cohesive families and communities.”
The city of Zeeland is asking residents to take the Good Neighbor Pledge by committing to being “a person who lives with kindness and concern for my neighbors.”
The pledge encourages people to practice the “good neighbor mindset” by making connections, invitations, stay aware, and being available to “my neighbors.”
Introducing the pledge
Zeeland is introducing the Good Neighbor Day Pledge within the city limits and the surrounding area — to pretty much anyone who considers themselves a Zeelander, explains Kerri VanDorp, lifelong Zeelander who is the City Events Coordinator.
Zeeland residents Jill and Jordan Emmick with their four sons.
“Although we know that there are many good neighbors and neighborhoods in Zeeland, we would like to bring more awareness to this particular pledge and challenge our community to take increased steps to become great neighbors. During the current pandemic, we have found ourselves at home more than ever," VanDorp said. "Therefore, there is no better time than the present to strengthen our culture of great neighborhoods."
The Good Neighbor Day campaign began Sept. 1 with the opportunity for Zeeland community members to pick up a pennant to proudly display outside of their home to show they are going to take steps to be a good neighbor. The pennants are located at City Hall and the Howard Miller Library.
Good Neighbor ideas
Zeeland will celebrate Good Neighbor Day through Sept. 28.
Along with the pennant, participants will receive a list of Good Neighbor Day ideas. Community members will have until Sept. 28 to return their completed form in order to be listed on a plaque displayed downtown that proclaims they have made the commitment to be a Good Neighbor.
Completed forms can be turned into both City Hall and the Howard Miller Library.
- Some examples of suggested Good Neighbor activities are:
- Help your neighbor with yard work.
- Handwrite a note of appreciation.
- Offer to run an errand.
- Pick up litter.
- Reduce your speed on neighborhood streets.
- Clean up after your pet.