Schools, summer, and Grab and Go Meals: A Q&A with GRPS' John Helmholdt

When Governor Whitmer ordered schools closed for the remainder of the school year this spring,
Grand Rapids Public Schools quickly pivoted to continue offering meals to families. As they approach another uncertain school year, Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs John Helmholdt looks back on how the school supported the community in the spring. As the schools continue to offer free food with Grab and Go Meals this summer, staff and volunteers navigate the unique challenges of social distancing while supporting GRPS' wide reaching and diverse communities.
RG: When Governor Whitmer announced statewide school closures due to COVID-19 on March 12, how did GRPS go about choosing and setting up meal sites in the schools' various communities?
JH: On March 12, GRPS announced we were closing starting March 13 and announced the opening of eight grab and go meal sites that opened March 16.
The sites were chosen based on geography and our summer meal site partners that are non-GRPS locations.
RG: How did the program change throughout the spring?
JH: On March 16, we started with eight sites: Campau Commons, Creston Plaza, Hope Academy, New Faith Temple, San Juan Diego Academy, Sibley Elementary, Ottawa Hills High School, and Walnut Grove Apartments. They were Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 12:30pm.
On March 23, we went down to seven sites with the removal of Walnut Grove Apartments due to COVID and their inability to continue staffing it. We also switched to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the same times.
On March 30, we lost two more of the non-GRPS locations at Creston Plaza and Campau Commons for same reason Walnut Grove dropped. We added City High Middle as a new location. Still Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays same times.
On April 2, we lost another non-GRPS site at New Faith Template and switched to Mondays and Thursdays only, same times.
On April 6, we lost another non-GRPS site at Hope Academy. We have been operating at only four locations since this point. They are scheduled to go through June 30, at which time we will be switching to summer meal locations. These will include the four sites plus Creston Plaza and Campau Commons.
GRPS staff distribute meals at Grab and Go Meal sites.
RG: What were some of the challenges in providing meals in this manner?
JH: Ensuring full compliance with social distancing and PPE requirements, staffing the packing and distribution, and communicating about the multiple changes that happened throughout the process.
RG: How has this highlighted the community need for meals through the school system?
JH: This has very much put a spotlight on the deep rooted inequities in our community and how widespread food scarcity is for families throughout the city.
RG: Now that schools are closed for the summer, what resources exist for meals for Grand Rapids students and families impacted by COVID-19?
JH: As noted above, we will be maintaining the four grab and go meal sites through and beyond June 30, adding two additional locations. [Editor's note: Grab and Go Meal sites as of July 2 can be found here
.]
RG: Tell me more about the summer meal sites. What is offered at these sites, who can access meals, and what additional information do people need to know?
Summer meal sites will be the same as our grab and go sites. The meals are a breakfast/lunch combo and are available for all students 18 years of age and younger. This includes students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active individual education program (IEP). The meals are not limited to GRPS students.
---
About John Helmholdt:
John Helmholdt serves as the Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs. He is responsible for the district’s internal and external communications, media relations, marketing and advertising, legislative affairs, community relations, designated foundations and partnerships, and special projects. Prior to his service with GRPS, Helmholdt was partner and co-owner of Strategic Communications Group LLC (formerly Jones, Gavan, & Helmholdt LLC), a Grand Rapids-based public relations firm and one of the leading political consulting firms in Michigan.