Things to do in January: Find post-holiday bargains or enjoy the ice and snow

Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission recently voted to extend winter park hours for hikers and bikers – by 2 hours – to 10 p.m. (Photo by Mike Lozon)

Tallmadge Woods and Crows Nest is a 2.6 mile loop trail near Saugatuck Courtesy

The Holland Museum will be celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with several activities. Courtesy

Bundle up, mask up, and enjoy some outdoor shopping at downtown Holland's Outdoor Winter Market. Courtesy

Fellinlove Farm in Holland is hosting Winter Wonderland on the weekends during through January. courtesy

Downtown Holland merchants are hosting the Meltown Sale Jan. 11-17. Courtesy

The Elm Street Park & Ice Rink in downtown Zeeland is the perfect place to practice your figure 8s. courtesy

With more than 10 miles of groomed ski trails winding along the Pigeon River, Pigeon Creek Park is a popular cross-country ski destination for classic and skate skiing. Ottawa County Parks

