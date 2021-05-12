Muskegon’s Lemonade Stand offers an oasis for those struggling with mental illness

A list of useful contacts and information hangs on the wall. Pat ApPaul

A Stand member out side the Lemonade Stand of Muskegon.

A Lemonade Stand member helps a friend get connected to various housing options. Many Stand members have had experience with homelessness, often due to the cost of housing and the inability to hold down steady employment due to their mental health an

Although the stand strives to provide members with social connections, it is often difficult to work with members when they are struggling with their condition and medication.

A Lemonade Stand Member performs their daily task of vacumming. All members are expected to share in the responsibilities of keeping the Stand clean and tidy.

The Lemonade Stand is run through member engagement. Each member is responsible for looking after the building and the day to day running of the community. Members volunteer every week to take on specific tasks.

Judy leads a weekly Lemonade Stand members meeting. The stand is a member-run club where members hold positions, elections, and vote on measures when needed.

A Lemonade Stand of Muskegon member sorts through their collection of medication.

Lemonade Stand members share memories of growing up in Muskegon.

A Lemonade Stand member basks in the sun after playing in Muskegon lake. Group trips help to create shared experiences, building relationships among members.

A stand member looks out across the neighborhood from the Porch of The Lemonade Stand of Muskegon.

