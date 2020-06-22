Breaking down the unique challenges of Michigan's migrant farmworkers during COVID-19

Workers who pick apples, strawberries, blueberries, asparagus, cherries, etc. (the list goes on). We're a non-profit legal aid organization dedicated to protecting the legal rights of low wage migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their families.The last study conducted of migrant workers was in 2013, and it found that there were approximately 49,135 migrant and seasonal farmworkers in Michigan. If we include family members, that number rises to 94,167. However, since 2013 there has been a substantial increase in the number of H-2A workers in Michigan, and that will have an impact on those numbers when a new study is conducted.It's still early in the season, but there's a lot of reasons to be worried. We've been monitoring outbreaks at greenhouses and egg farms, and it appears that not all employers are requiring their employees to actually use PPE, nor are all employers enforcing social distancing guidelines. Migrant workers tend to be more geographically isolated — which can prevent or delay the virus from infecting them — but once it's present at a camp or worksite it can spread very quickly. Migrant housing tends to be very densely populated, so there's a lot of concern that it could spread quickly.On the other hand, the Governor issued Executive Order 2020-111 , which requires employers to provide isolation housing for people who are suspected to have COVID-19, so there are some measures in place that can help. Additionally, migrant workers are considered a priority for testing.I haven't seen anything definitive regarding the hiring of migrant farmworkers. The bigger racial/social issue would be the disproportionate effect that COVID-19 is having on Latino communities in general (According to MDCR, 99.6% of farmworkers are Hispanic or Latino).Yes, but a lot of it depends on status and work history. Unemployment benefits aren't available for undocumented workers. Additionally, Michigan law allows some employers to be designated as seasonal employers, which can affect whether someone is available for unemployment benefits.However, undocumented workers now can qualify for Emergency Services Only Medicaid, which now covers COVID-19 testing and treatment.

We have prepared COVID-19 Farmworker Safety kits that contain surgical and custom face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and safety literature particular to Farmworkers (with Covid and pesticide related health resources, contact numbers for legal help, daycare, and other social services). One $5 donation provides one Farmworker with the complete safety kit. We’ve distributed a few hundred already. Although Growers are supposed to provide PPE, we know the few masks they hand out have not lasted long. Masks wear out quickly under their working conditions and are often not replenished. Our Safety kits are made possible through the #FiveForFarmworkers donations and are delivered to them.

Some supplies have been donated, and a grant helps delivery expenses through a special Covid Emergency Response fund from Heart of West Michigan United Way. Our outreach workers also observe compliance with COVID related safety recommendations of the Exec order and CDC guidelines at migrant housing sites (aka “camps”).

