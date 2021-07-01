Little-known Michigan programs provide all-inclusive support for older adults to age at home

Christy Junglas, a physical therapist, works with a participant at the LifeCircles PACE day center. LifeCircles provides primary care and physical, speech, and occupational therapies to all participants. Pat ApPaul

A PACE participant uses an exercise bike at the LifeCircles Center in Muskegon. PACE participants are encouraged to stay active and move their bodies with low-impact exercise, keeping them mobile and independent for longer. Pat ApPaul

Becca Lindgren, a social worker, talks with a LifeCircles PACE participant. LifeCircles provides primary care and physical, speech, and occupational therapies to all participants. Pat ApPaul

Lacey Cole leads a seated aerobics class at the LifeCircles Center in Muskegon. PACE participants are encouraged to stay active and move their bodies with low impact exercise, keeping them mobile and independent for longer.

A PACE participant is helped onto an exercise bike at the LifeCircles Center in Muskegon. PACE participants are encouraged to stay active and move their bodies with low-impact exercise, keeping them mobile and independent for longer.

Sarah Milanowski, marketing and communications specialist with LifeCircles PACE, with one of the LifeCircles buses. LifeCircles provides accessible medical transportation to the LifeCircles day center and to other specialty medical providers.

LifeCircles PACE participant Angie Dill at home. PACE participants like Dill have been empowered to stay in their own homes through the support of care partners from organizations like LifeCircles.