Dawn breaks after protest: Community cleanup provides unexpected opportunity for dialogue

Volunteers clean up at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. The double-pane safety glass prevented rioters from entering the museum, and no art was damaged, according to a statement from the GRAM.

Grafitti is scrubbed from the walls outside of Big O's on Ottawa St.

Volunteers sweep away broken glass on Pearl St.

Windows are boarded on Louis St.

Volunteers clean grafitti.

Volunteers talk to media on Monroe Center.

Fulton St. outside of the police department was the epicenter of the violence. Here, volunteers sweep broken glass and scrub graffiti from the pavement.

The Grand Rapids Police Department sustained the brunt of the damage, with broken windows and graffiti surrounding the facility, including the Secretary of State's Office on 1 Division N.

Volunteers work to replace windows for Superior Watch Repair on Monroe Center.

Volunteers work together to clean graffiti on the walls of the GRPD.