ShareTheStimulus campaign offers ways to ‘invest in our community’

For those looking for ways to help those in need during the COVID-19 economic crisis, the CARES Act is providing an opportunity for them to create their own act of caring.
The idea behind “Share the Stimulus” is to encourage people who may not need their COVID-19 relief check to pay it forward by helping those who are struggling.
The message is directed to those who don’t need the resources for their own financial stability. Sharing a portion or all of their extra cash is a meaningful way to help the community get through this unprecedented time, suggests Mike Goorhouse, president/CEO of the Community Foundation of the Greater Holland/Zeeland Area.
“We want to be really clear, this is specifically encouraging those who don't need it for their own sake to think about sharing it,” he says. “They might want to share it with friends, family, or neighbors who are in a tough spot right now.”
Offer a lifeline
Most adults will receive $1,200 checks, with an additional $500 for each of their children. The relief package is part of the $2.3 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is distributing $290 billion in direct payments to individuals and families across the country. The stimulus funds, tied to tax returns, began arriving in bank accounts in April.
The extra cash will offer a lifeline for many of those who have lost their livelihoods due to mass shutdowns intended to keep people home and prevent the spread of COVID-19. More than a million Michigan residents have filed for unemployment in recent weeks.
But others aren’t experiencing these economic hardships. As a result, these checks “present an unanticipated opportunity to invest in our community and care about our neighbors,” says Patrick Moran, president of the Greater Ottawa County United Way.
Make a difference
Moran is one of several Ottawa County government and nonprofit leaders behind the #ShareTheStimulus campaign and featured in a video suggesting ways the money can make a difference in the community.
Their message is this: If the community can come together to invest in local businesses, nonprofits, and neighbors in need, the community will recover faster.
In the video, the Rev. Denise Kingdom Grier, pastor of Maple Avenue Ministries, asks people to consider “giving a little extra to family, friends, and neighbors who might need it more than you,” adding, “our community will bounce back strong if we look out for each other.”
Give to emergency fund
Another option is to give to the Emergency Human Needs Fund administered through the Greater Ottawa County United Way. The fund has collected more than $800,000 and distributed more than $600,000 to Ottawa County-area nonprofits to provide food, shelter, and mental health services to residents in need.
“You can donate to this fund, knowing that it's going to work its way through nonprofits to people who need the resources to feed their families and keep their homes and pay rent,” Goorhouse says. “Those dollars are getting to people who need them, fast.”
Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks and Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis, who are featured in the video, highlight another option. They suggest supporting local businesses, many of which had to close or reduce hours significantly. Consider buying gift cards or ordering local takeout, and “tipping generously,” Bock says.
For more ideas on how to invest stimulus dollars to support the community, visit CareOttawaCounty.com
