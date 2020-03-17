Social Distancing still has the biggest impact on fighting the spread of #COVID_19
in our community. And it makes sense because we have been practicing it as citizens already for some time.
I, mean, in my past whenever I have had a cold or start to sneeze, my partner won't come near me for days. And that is just over the start of a cold. I am certain others have a family member or friend like that. (Who feels me here?)
So when you think of it, it is easy to build social-distancing into our lives as so many have already been doing for years already.
While I truly understand that the news is going to be sobering for a while, one way to serve your favorite neighborhood restaurant is to consider how social distancing can make a huge impact right from where you are.
Below is a list (as of March 17 when the video was created) of great West Michigan restaurants that are moving to a take out, curbside, or mobile device (Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats) service level. Watching so many of them pivot in a crisis is remarkable and why I adore this city I have called my home since 1981.
Please note that practicing social distancing is a matter of community health and should messaging come down from health and governmental leaders, we encourage you to #besafe #besmart and most of all, #bethebridge to the future.
Tommy Allen, Publisher
Rapid Growth Media
___________________________
This list is not an endorsement but a suggested list of area businesses who are pivoting at press time to a take out, curbside, or mobile platform (if you don't see a restaurant here that is offering takeout, please let us know via social media):
Hopcat
The Cottage Bar
One Trick Pony
The Mitten Brewery
Živio
San Chez Bistro
Rio Grande Steakhouse
People’s Cider Co.
MeXo: pre-Hispanic, modern Mexican
Matchbox
Ando
Amore Trattoria Italia
Chicago Style Gyro
Slows BBQ
Electric Cheetah
Old Goat
Choo Choo Grill
Grand Woods (Sadly, no dancing, according to DJ Danimal)
The Bitter End
Jose Babushka's in East Grand Rapids
Luna
Wiers Sparks Bbq
Cheshire Kitchen
Emonae Korean BBQ
SpeakEz Lounge
Real Food Cafe
The Friesan Gastro Pub
Brass Ring Brewing
Terra GR Restaurant
Bagger Dave’s
Mean Buzz Coffee
Video Credits:
Featuring Ace Marasigan, CEO and Founder at Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival
and Rapid Growth’s Publisher Tommy Allen (also Producer of LoveWins at the Rainbow Bridge
.)
Written by Tommy Allen
Directed by Hwa-Jeen Na
Shot by Joshua Skinner
And special thanks to:
Adam Russo of COM 616
.
Adam Bird of Bird + Bird Studio
.
Preferred Hashtags are #rapidgrowthmedia #besafe #besmart #bethebridge
For more information on COVID-19, please visit Michigan.gov
or CDC.gov
.