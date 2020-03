Social Distancing still has the biggest impact on fighting the spread of #COVID_19 in our community. And it makes sense because we have been practicing it as citizens already for some time.I, mean, in my past whenever I have had a cold or start to sneeze, my partner won't come near me for days. And that is just over the start of a cold. I am certain others have a family member or friend like that. (Who feels me here?)So when you think of it, it is easy to build social-distancing into our lives as so many have already been doing for years already.While I truly understand that the news is going to be sobering for a while, one way to serve your favorite neighborhood restaurant is to consider how social distancing can make a huge impact right from where you are.Below is a list (as of March 17 when the video was created) of great West Michigan restaurants that are moving to a take out, curbside, or mobile device (Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats) service level. Watching so many of them pivot in a crisis is remarkable and why I adore this city I have called my home since 1981.Please note that practicing social distancing is a matter of community health and should messaging come down from health and governmental leaders, we encourage you to #besafe #besmart and most of all, #bethebridge to the future. #bethebridge to the future.Tommy Allen, PublisherRapid Growth Media___________________________This list is not an endorsement but a suggested list of area businesses who are pivoting at press time to a take out, curbside, or mobile platform (if you don't see a restaurant here that is offering takeout, please let us know via social media):HopcatThe Cottage BarOne Trick PonyThe Mitten BreweryŽivioSan Chez BistroRio Grande SteakhousePeople’s Cider Co.MeXo: pre-Hispanic, modern MexicanMatchboxAndoAmore Trattoria ItaliaChicago Style GyroSlows BBQElectric CheetahOld GoatChoo Choo GrillGrand Woods (Sadly, no dancing, according to DJ Danimal)The Bitter EndJose Babushka's in East Grand RapidsLunaWiers Sparks BbqCheshire KitchenEmonae Korean BBQSpeakEz LoungeReal Food CafeThe Friesan Gastro PubBrass Ring BrewingTerra GR RestaurantBagger Dave’sMean Buzz CoffeeVideo Credits:Featuring Ace Marasigan, CEO and Founder at Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival and Rapid Growth’s Publisher Tommy Allen (also Producer of LoveWins at the Rainbow Bridge .)Written by Tommy AllenDirected by Hwa-Jeen NaShot by Joshua SkinnerAnd special thanks to:Adam Russo of COM 616 Adam Bird of Bird + Bird Studio Preferred Hashtags are #rapidgrowthmedia #besafe #besmart #bethebridgeFor more information on COVID-19, please visit Michigan.gov or CDC.gov