Grand Rapids’ Terrapin expands to recreational marijuana production

After recently obtaining its recreational marijuana license, Terrapin
is expanding beyond its medical marijuana production in Grand Rapids.
In June, the 11-year-old family-owned company opened Grand Rapids’ first stand-alone cannabis growing operation, a 35,000-square-foot facility that created over 30 jobs and has expanded its community impact plan by partnering with local organizations. When launching in June, Terrapin hosted a social equity job fair with the nonprofit The Color of Cannabis
with a focus on hiring Black West Michigan residents, according to Peter Marcus, Communications Director at Terrapin.
“We’re proud to say that we launched with about 25% diversity in our workforce,” says Marcus in an email response. “As we have quickly grown in Michigan — Terrapin can be found already in over 50 dispensaries — we have found a need to hire more staff, adding an additional estimated 10 employees in anticipation of our recreational launch.”
As recreational sales increase and Terrapin’s lab goes online, Marcus says they anticipate hiring additional employees. “Terrapin is in the process of seeking licensure for a processing component to our production, which will allow us to create additional products like concentrates and vapes,” says Marcus. “We anticipate additional hiring around that.”
Terrapin has partnered with nonprofits in Grand Rapids as part of its community impact plan
including Kids’ Food Basket
and MomsBloom
, and has partnered with over 19 nonprofits around the country, contributing over $600,000.
Following both Terrapin and Kids’ Food Basket’s emphasis on sustainable farming, Marcus says that Terrapin will be providing mentorship and training on sustainable farming practices, in addition to resources for its urban farming program.
“Kids' Food Basket is committed to nourishing our community, and we will continue to do so with the support of our generous partners,” says Bridget Clark Whitney, president and founding CEO of Kids’ Food Basket, in a press release. “We are proud to be leading the way in food equity and sustainable farming in West Michigan. We could not do this without the support of community partners such as Terrapin."
As both a sponsor and contributor to MomsBloom, Terrapin is providing support and resources to an organization that offers critical postpartum support to families.
With the expansion to recreational marijuana production, Terrapin is now distributing its flagship product, TerraPins, for the first time outside its Colorado retail locations. Terrapins are small pre-rolls part of a 5-gram pack of 10 to 12, ideal for individual use and fitting with the company’s campaign: “puff, puff—don’t pass.”
“While we know that cannabis is a social experience, we need to be a bit cautious during this time. Sharing pre-rolls and paraphernalia is not a good idea as we work to curb the pandemic,” says Marcus. “So, these little pre-rolls are perfect for individual use, and at an affordable price, as well.”
“Terrapin looks forward to continued growth and workforce development in West Michigan, specifically the Grand Rapids community.”
Photos Courtesy Terrapin.