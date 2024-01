To build a mental wellness plan, take it one step at a time

Michigan mental health professionals share tips on building a mental wellness plan for 2024.

Kim Hargis, LPN works on a mandala mural at Summit Pointe. Self-expression through mandalas fosters self-reflection, focused attention, and emotional well-being.

Dr. Patricia Deldin.

Jessica Jones is a resource specialist at Summit Pointe Psychiatric Urgent Care.

John Boyd is a recovery coach at Summit Pointe Psychiatric Urgent Care.

Melissa Mead is a recovery coach at Summit Pointe Psychiatric Urgent Care.

The MI Mental Health series highlights the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens, and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the

Community Mental Health Association of Michigan

,

Center for Health and Research Transformation

,

Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

,

North Country CMH

,

Northern Lakes CMH Authority

,

OnPoint

,

Sanilac County CMH

,

Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health

,

Summit Pointe

,

Washtenaw County CMH

, and

.