PreK For All Roadmap takes a holistic approach to rolling out PreK For All

“I think Pre K For All is providing more equal opportunities for children in all areas and all kinds of economic status.” Amanda Walsh, parent and foster parent.

Teacher helping child at NEST Child Care and Parent Institute in Detroit

In

Michelle Richard

“I am excited to get started with the talented team at MiLEAP to continue delivering for kids and families across Michigan,” said acting director Michelle Richard in a



After several months of gathering input from community, collecting data, and reviewing Michigan’s current preschool programs, the recently released Frances Einterz



“We took what we heard from the communities very seriously,” says Frances Einterz, senior director of policy for the Policy Equity Group. “As I was writing portions of the plan, my top priority was to make sure that when communities read the plan, they would hear themselves in it and say ‘Oh, that's absolutely the concern I was trying to get across.’ Even if it wasn't solved perfectly, they felt validated and heard.”



To get as much input as they could from parents, caretakers, intermediate school districts, and early learning and child care providers, Policy Equity Group, along with Georgia-based

Shelby Holman

Shelby Holman, Southern Imaginations’ CEO and managing member, notes that the listening sessions provided an open environment where people felt safe to freely discuss what they were seeing and experiencing with childcare. This opened the door for listening session leaders to hear from different communities with varying demographics, from rural to urban, and different cultures. To ensure everyone impacted could weigh in, an online feedback form was offered in addition to the listening sessions. The form was kept live for longer than planned to ensure that even more responses from a broad, diverse group representing the state could be heard.



Holman believes the process provided a holistic view of Michigan residents who focused on key topics of quality, choice, accessibility, facilities, and transportation.



“Providers and community members did not want quality to be reduced,” Holman says. “Whatever the expansion ultimately looks like, they did not want quality to be reduced, but they did want choice, and that's a very thin line when you start to talk about maintaining consistency, but giving someone that choice to say you can go wherever it is that you want to go to be able to get this quality.”





“As a parent, pre-K is expensive. On average it's about $1,000 or more per month. That is $12,000 a year.” Chad Waldron, parent.



To achieve universal preschool for all of the state’s four-year-olds, more spots have to become available. According to the



The Roadmap also shares that about 49,000 Michigan children are currently enrolled in publicly funded early-learning settings, with those programs able to add about 6,800 additional children — a total of 55,800 children. To reach the 75% enrollment, the state would need to enroll about 32,000 more children and add 1,700 classrooms. The additional classrooms would require about 1,700 lead teachers and 3,400 associate teachers.







To achieve that goal, the Roadmap recommends ensuring funding could be accessed by more community-based providers and creating a home-based early learning provider pilot that would allow existing home-based providers a new pathway to participate in the PreK For All program.



“The home-base pilot was a recommendation that absolutely came about as a product of multiple things,” Einterz says. “But number one, we kept hearing from home-based providers in the input sessions saying, ‘We want to be a part of this. Please let us in.’”



Classroom at NEST Child Care and Parent Institute in Detroit.

Reviewing NIEER’s research on pre-K programs, Einterz says they were able to learn about existing programs (there are not many) that utilize community-based or home-based providers as part of a public pre-K program.



“It's a really exciting opportunity for Michigan,” Einterz says. “If they were able to implement an effective home-based pre-K pilot, it would make Michigan a national leader that could say ‘This is how you do this well.’”



To help increase spots, the Roadmap also suggests the student to teacher ratio be increased from 8-to-1 to 10-to-1. Increasing the ratio would not only provide about an additional 10,000 spaces but would also provide additional revenue for increasing teacher compensation. Holman points out that under the GSRP, classrooms cannot exceed 18 students. Since the goal is to follow those guidelines, the result would be having to bring in an additional assistant/lead teacher to reduce the student/teacher ratio.



Jeffrey Capizzano, president and founder of the Policy Equity Group, emphasizes the ratio is optional because, throughout the listening sessions, they heard from various community members about groups of children who were struggling after COVID and may need additional resources. By making it optional, it allows the program facilitators to decide what the ratio should be to meet the needs of their students.



Southern Imaginations meeting with Nest Child Care and Parent Institute

“The babies that we’re raising up are going to be the next ones to be teaching long after we're no longer here. It is very important that we're doing this work and we're showing love.” Makese Taylor, Detroit Champions for Hope







By building upon the state’s current efforts to recruit and train future educators through



To build workforce capacity, the Roadmap also recommends a compensation-first strategy for parity, with lead teachers being paid the same salary as K-12 lead teachers in the respective school district along with a state-backed benefits package. To achieve this, a separate pay equity fund or a larger per-child allocation for pre-K will be needed. In her







“If you open it up to all families, the ISDs still have a way in which to prioritize the highest need first,” Capizzano says. “Eliminating the requirements makes for simple, clear messaging to parents that everyone is eligible.”



Programs also would have to be inclusive, serving the needs of all types of students, providing options for students who speak another language, meeting special needs, and offering transportation. The Roadmap also supports five-day-a-week programming and wrap-around care for parents that would include before- and after-school care and summer programming.







“In the Roadmap, those high standards are no longer the gate that determines whether or not you get funding,” says Capizzano. “They're the destination that we want all providers to ultimately meet. With this action plan, what it allows is providers to be a part and receive funding for PreK for All as long as they're committed to improve in quality, meeting the standards over time.”



The Roadmap to Achieve PreK for All

“Having child care is a huge benefit because it allows me to look for employment and take care of different responsibilities.” Shamirror Moncrief, parent.



A concern raised by many is that pre-K is only one component of the early learning system, which serves children from birth to age 8.



“The Roadmap acknowledges very clearly that pre-K is one part of a continuum of care and education that starts at birth and goes through kindergarten and beyond,” says Eileen Storer Smith, program officer for the



Storer Smith appreciates that as the process to develop the Roadmap unfolded, partners analyzed funding sources to support early childhood education, such as the federally-funded



Capizzano notes that the recommendations communicate what they would like to do, but the implementation is ultimately up to the state legislature and Governor Jeffrey Capizzano



“This is kind of the first step in the process of implementation. We were trying to chunk out what the biggest things we needed to focus on first, and it was all about capacity. It was getting people enrolled and also making sure the program fits within the system,” Capizzano says. “The next steps will look at the other pieces such as coordinated enrollment, implementing the home-based pilot , and how best to support five-day-a-week programming.”



Joanne Bailey-Boorsma has 30-plus years of writing experience having served as a reporter and editor for several West Michigan publications, covering a variety of topics from local news to arts and entertainment.



Photos by Doug Coombe.

Photos of Frances Einterz and Jeffrey Capizzano courtesy subjects.



Early Education Matters is a series about how Michigan parents, childcare providers, and early childhood educators are working together to implement Pre-K for All. It is made possible with funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation In January 2023 , Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her PreK for All plan, which would provide access to free prekindergarten education to all four-year-olds in Michigan by 2027. In February 2024, the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) released the Roadmap plan with recommendations on how the state could achieve the goal. 