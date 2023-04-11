Smaller does mean better for residents in adult foster care homes

OnPoint and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health share how adult foster care homes empower Michiganders with disabilities while enriching our communities.

The front room of a MOKA adult foster home in Allegan.

MOKA , an organization that has 32 small adult foster care homes throughout Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent and Allegan Counties.

Chris Palmer is a resident of an adult foster home in Allegan.

The hallway leading to residents’ rooms of an adult foster home in Allegan.

Stacy Jensen, left, Elizabeth Weaver, residential support staff member, prepare peach cobbler.

Stacy Jensen is a resident of a MOKA adult foster home in Allegan. MOKA provides residents person-centered, culturally competent, trauma-informed care that creates a culture of gentleness.

