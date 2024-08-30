Behavioral Health Homes: A transformative approach in Michigan

As a behavioral health home, Northern Lakes CMHA's serve residents of six Northern Michigan counties.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
(MDHHS) has been at the forefront of integrating comprehensive care for individuals with mental health and substance use challenges through the implementation of behavioral health homes
(BHH). This initiative, launched as part of the state’s broader effort to enhance behavioral health services, aims to provide holistic care that addresses both the physical and mental health needs of individuals, ensuring a coordinated and patient-centered approach.
The initiative has gained traction across the state, with several community mental health agencies adopting the BHH model to better serve their populations. One such agency, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority
(CMHA), has seen remarkable progress since opening its BHH program in 2020.
“In terms of quantitative success, so far this fiscal year we've seen a 40% decrease in hospital admissions for those enrolled in our program. However, anecdotally, from talking with our consumers, one of the major reasons for our program’s success is that we are a very consistent resource for people, and we do a lot of preventative care,” shares Kendall Sidnam, operations manager for the BHH program at Northern Lakes CMHA.
Northern Lakes CMHA Houghton Lake location.
Because of Northern Lakes CMHA’s proactive measures with those enrolled in the program, consumers have a set expectation to see care managers and support staff every other week or every month.
Kendall Sidnam
“We are able to help them out and get them feeling healthy and feeling better before they get to a point of crisis,” Sidnam says.
The MDHHS defines behavioral health homes as a model of care that brings together a variety of services under one roof, facilitating access to medical, behavioral, and social supports. The primary goal is to improve health outcomes by reducing fragmentation in care delivery and ensuring that patients receive consistent and comprehensive support.
According to the MDHHS, behavioral health homes are designed to provide person-centered care that responds to the unique needs of each individual. These homes integrate primary care and behavioral health services, treating the whole person rather than focusing on isolated health issues. In addition to offering care management and coordination to help patients navigate the health care system, behavioral health homes address social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation, and employment, which can significantly influence health outcomes.
Northern Lakes CMHA Grayling location.
Northern Lakes CMHA currently serves six counties in northern Michigan, providing a range of services to individuals with mental health and substance use disorders. The agency has been actively involved in the behavioral health homes initiative, leveraging its resources and expertise to enhance care delivery for its clients.
“Northern Lakes CMHA’s integration of both medical and mental health services in BHHs makes the process so much easier for our consumers who mostly live in rural communities, struggling to navigate the health care system. So bridging that gap by housing both resources [primary care and behavioral health services] together, it just makes accessing the health care system that much easier for them,” says Sidnam.
One of the key components of the BHH model at Northern Lakes CMHA is care coordination.
“Everyone enrolled in our program interacts with a care manager, peer support specialists and medical assistants to help create individualized treatment plans with consumers based on their personal needs and goals,” Sidnam says,
But the care and support doesn't end there.
“Even after being enrolled, consumers will have regular contact with the care managers, medical assistants and the peer support specialists who check in with consumers on a normal basis, ensuring completion of those goals and keeping up with planned treatment,” says Sidnam.
Northern Lakes CMHA Traverse City location.
This comprehensive approach ensures that consumers receive consistent and holistic care, addressing both their mental and physical health needs. By fostering collaboration among care managers, medical assistants, and peer support specialists, the program aims to streamline the treatment process, helping consumers achieve their goals in a supportive environment.
However, the sustainability of the BHH model has not been without challenges.
“Like any nonprofit, our challenges are mainly connected to a lack of resources. It's been really difficult to find consistent, accessible mental health and medical resources for youth and people who primarily are low income and on Medicaid,” says Sidnam.
The success of BHHs in Michigan, as demonstrated by agencies like Northern Lakes CMHA, highlights the potential of this model to transform behavioral health care statewide. By addressing both physical and mental health needs, behavioral health homes can reduce health care costs, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the overall well-being of individuals with mental health and substance use challenges.
The MDHHS continues to support the expansion of BHHs across Michigan, recognizing their critical role in creating a more integrated and patient-centered health care system. The department’s commitment to this initiative underscores its dedication to improving the health and lives of Michigan residents.
Sidnam says, “Behavioral health homes are expanding throughout the state, which is awesome! We just want to continue to show how close that intersection of medical and mental health is when we're talking about true health care, because it's not always viewed that way.”
As behavioral health homes become more established, efforts will focus on refining and expanding the model to reach additional individuals in need. Insights gained from organizations like Northern Lakes CMHA may help inform and guide future initiatives, ensuring that behavioral health homes continue to be a key component of behavioral health care in Michigan.
With ongoing support and collaboration, behavioral health homes have the potential to enhance access to care and contribute to a more resilient health system across the state.
Brianna Nargiso is a recent graduate of the Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications. With a niche for social justice, education, and public health, she has been a writer and content contributor for multiple publications, including The Root, 101 Magazine, Howard University News Service, and more. She has been nominated for a Hearst journalism award, is an active member of The National Association for Black Journalists, and has worked with both Teach for America and the Peace Corps. She is enrolled in Mercer University’s graduate school to further her interest in being an international change agent.
Photos by John Russell
The MI Mental Health series highlights the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens, and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, Center for Health and Research Transformation, LifeWays, Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, Northern Lakes CMH Authority, OnPoint, Sanilac County CMH, St. Clair County CMH, Summit Pointe, and Washtenaw County CMH.