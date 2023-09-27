Mixed delivery of Michigan’s PreK for All could include home-based early childhood educators

Home-based early childhood educators are essential to Michigan's childcare and preschool landscape.

Jametta Lilly, president and CEO, Detroit Parent Network.

Trisha Dart reads a story to a child in her home-based preschool.

It doesn't matter that we are in our homes ... We're educators and vital to early childhood education." Trisha Dart

“This is our opportunity to make sure that we create a system that is equitable for our youngest children." Jametta Lilly