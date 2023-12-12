Recruiting direct care workers a challenge for Michigan's adult foster care homes

“There are good things happening despite the challenges. Employees have a voice, and we are listening to it.” Tracey Hamlet, executive director, MOKA



Natalie Visser, an assistant supervisor for MOKA, left, and Tracy share a warm embrace during a life skills session on cooking at a MOKA site in Wyoming.

Visser works with, Tracy, left, and Stacy, right.

Tracey Hamlet, executive director, MOKA

Life skills session on cooking at a MOKA site in Wyoming.

Dave Simpson, residential services administrator, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority

Natalie Visser, an assistant supervisor for MOKA, works with, Stacy, left, and Juanita.