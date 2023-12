Bold revitalization plan for Benton Harbor's Empire Corridor

This article is part of the Block by Block series, supported by FHLBank Indianapolis, IFF, and CEDAM. The series follows small-scale minority-driven development and affordable housing issues in the state of Michigan.





Vacant lots on Empire Street that hopefully will be part of the Empire Corridor development.

Community advocate James Gunter and Ashley Hines, executive director, Benton Harbor Community Development Corporation, in front of a future neighborhood hub on Broadway Avenue in Benton Harbor.

Andrews University students on site with BHCDC.

Boarded up building on Empire Street.

The African American History Gallery is on Broadway Avenue in Benton Harbor's Empire Corridor.

"Together, we will unlock the limitless potential of our streets, homes, and hearts, redefining what’s possible for our beloved neighborhood."