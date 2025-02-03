14-year journey to build a downtown GR skate park nearer to payoff

Clemente DIY skate park exists because of community members such as Chris Gray. Courtesy of Chris Gray

Chris Gray believes a professionally built skate park could boost economic activity, noting that well-designed parks attract visitors from other cities. Photo by Teddy Seeley

The volunteer-driven Clemente DIY is one of three options for skaters in Grand Rapids.The other two are temporary structures. Courtesy of Chris Gray

Despite the city’s 75 parks, Grand Rapids lags behind in skateboarding facilities. Courtesy of Chris Gray

For Chris Gray, skateboarding is more than a sport. It’s a culture, an outlet, and a way to connect with people who don’t always fit into traditional athletics. Courtesy of Chris Gray

Chris Gray's 14-year effort to build a professional skate park is gaining momentum. Courtesy of Chris Gray

