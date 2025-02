14-year journey to build a downtown GR skate park nearer to payoff

Courtesy of Chris Gray The volunteer-driven Clemente DIY is one of three options for skaters in Grand Rapids.The other two are temporary structures.

Courtesy of Chris Gray Despite the city’s 75 parks, Grand Rapids lags behind in skateboarding facilities.

Photo by Teddy Seeley Chris Gray believes a professionally built skate park could boost economic activity, noting that well-designed parks attract visitors from other cities.

Courtesy of Chris Gray For Chris Gray, skateboarding is more than a sport. It’s a culture, an outlet, and a way to connect with people who don’t always fit into traditional athletics.

Courtesy of Chris Gray Clemente DIY skate park exists because of community members such as Chris Gray.