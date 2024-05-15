2 women leaders honored for impact on visitor economy

Kayem Dunn receives her award with the family of the late Floyd Wilson Jr and Doug Small. Experience GR

Norina Cadili with past winners of the Joe Tomaselli Hotelier of the Year Award. Experience GR

JW Marriott General Manager Norina Cadili receives the Joe Tomaselli Hotelier of the Year Award.

Experience GR Kayem Dunn receives her award with the family of the late Floyd Wilson Jr and Doug Small.

JW Marriott General Manager Norina Cadili receives the Joe Tomaselli Hotelier of the Year Award.

Experience GR Norina Cadili with past winners of the Joe Tomaselli Hotelier of the Year Award.