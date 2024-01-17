2080 Union is a peek into the future and solutions found within Community Land Trusts

A view of the many distinct, single-family home styles being created at 2080 Union. Photo by Tommy Allen

Workers at 2080 Union labor on the completion of the proposed 42 new single family homes in the Garfield Park neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Photo by Tommy Allen

Dwelling Place’s Community Land Trust Sales Coordinator Freshta Tour Jan wants folks to know that these new homes have spacious kitchens and are just one of the many community-informed amenities offered within these homes. Photo by Tommy Allen

Every unit at 2080 Union is treated to a unique color palette, fostering individuality within each home. Photo by Tommy Allen

Despite the cold and snowy conditions, site contractors plot the lines of just one of the 42 new homes rising up from the earth at 2080 Union. Photo by Tommy Allen

A hallway view of a single-unit home, where aging in place takes center stage. The accent wall in a refreshing green tone, seamlessly connects with the tree-lined front yards of this row of homes at 2080 Union. Photo by Tommy Allen

Thoughtful design went into the creation of each unit, where community-inspired elements, like this inviting open stairway, beckon visitors to explore the second floor, where three bedrooms and a bathroom await a future homeowner. Photo by Tommy Allen

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Dwelling Place kicked off the two-week application period by welcoming the media to mingle and talk with the many key stakeholders in the creation of this first time (and largest Community Land Trust in the state) project in Gra Photo by Tommy Allen

Unfinished basements allow homeowners to increase their property value at their own pace, ensuring lower final home purchase prices and increased accessibility. Photo by Tommy Allen

DeStigter Architecture’s Ruth Louwerse and Kim DeStigter worked with the community to ensure their insights were incorporated into the house plans including a vaulted ceiling that opens up the space on this single floor home. Photo by Tommy Allen

Scenes from the kick off and tour of the new CLT project at 2080 Union SE — Grand Rapids' first purpose-built community that helps build generational wealth via homeownership. Photo by Tommy Allen

Community Land Trust Director Matias Martinez-Roca and Community Land Trust Sale Coordinator Freshta Tori Jan are lead members of the Dwelling Place team responsible for producing as well as assisting the public with access to these new homes. Photo by Tommy Allen

