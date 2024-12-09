Advocate uses her experiences to help others with disabilities gain independence through work

Over the past 18 years, Karen Wynne has grown from a struggling intern at Disability Network West Michigan
(DNWM) to a seasoned advocate.
She takes pride in using her experiences to support others with disabilities, helping them navigate complex systems and gain independence.
In her current position as a Benefits Planning Specialist (Certified Work Incentives Counselor) at DNWM, Wynne helps individuals receiving Social Security disability benefits understand how employment will affect their financial and medical resources.
“The goal is to empower them to plan ahead and become self-sufficient through programs like Ticket to Work,” Wynne explains.
Struggled through the system
Her work is not just professional; it’s deeply personal. Wynne understands the challenges others with disabilities face because she has faced them herself as a person with a disability.
“When I started here as an intern 18 years ago, I was receiving Social Security disability benefits myself,” Wynne says. “I’m legally blind due to albinism, a condition that affects pigmentation and causes low vision. Like many, I wasn’t aware of work incentives or how I could gradually transition off benefits. I just knew I wanted to work.”
Her drive to work and be independent was instilled in her from an early age. Wynne credits her hardworking parents, a nurse and a foundry worker, for inspiring her work ethic.
Courtesy of DNWMKaren Wynne, a Benefits Planning Specialist with DNWM, is seated at her desk in an office, working on a presentation.
“My parents both worked hard,” she says. “That instilled a strong work ethic in me. Even though I faced challenges like weak eye muscles and social stigmas, I didn’t let my disability stop me from striving for independence.”
Wynne has had to overcome both physical and social challenges.
“Albinism affects everything that melanin does for us,” she explains. “My skin, hair, and eyes lack pigmentation, making me highly sensitive to sunlight, prone to sunburn, and more susceptible to skin cancer. My eye muscles are weak, which causes nystagmus, an involuntary eye movement that makes it harder to focus, especially when I’m nervous or tired."
The challenges extended beyond her health. Wynne says she has faced significant social stigma because of the way she looks.
“As an African American woman with pale skin, blonde hair, and prominent features, I’ve had to navigate stereotypes and misconceptions. People often didn’t believe I had low vision because I don’t use a white cane. I’ve had to constantly advocate for myself to gain accommodations.”
Asserting herself, understanding the system
Learning how to stand up for herself became a turning point in her journey as an advocate. When she began her role at DNWM, she didn’t know how to ask for workplace accommodations. At the same time, as a customer with the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons
, she learned how to use assistive technology devices to do everyday tasks more efficiently.
“I was struggling to see the pointer on my computer screen, but I muddled through as I always did until my director noticed and informed my counselor. Now, I use assistive technology every day, like screen magnifiers and read-aloud functions,” Wynne says. “These tools have made a world of difference.”
Her personal challenges shaped her mission to support others.
“Through my work, I want to ensure others have a smoother path than I did. I want them to understand programs like Ticket to Work, which allow people with disabilities to work without immediately losing their benefits. The program also allows people to build up benefits for the future. Too often, fear or misinformation holds people back.”
The Ticket to Work program, which allows people to gradually transition from benefits to employment, is especially meaningful to Wynne. Her experience with the program is an example of why proper guidance can be crucial.
“When I first received information about the program in the mail, I was confused by the language, and so I made mistakes that could have been avoided,” Wynne recalls. “I didn’t know that I could plan ahead and keep my medical benefits while working. I ended up dropping all my benefits, including vision care, which I desperately needed. I want others to know they don’t have to make the same mistakes I did.”
Wynne hopes her empathy and dedication make her a trusted resource for others with disabilities.
“Helping others understand their rights and options is deeply personal for me,” she says. “When someone tells me, ‘You’re the first person who really explained this to me,’ it makes everything worth it.”
Will Wilson, CEO of DNWM, recognizes how Wynne’s background drives her work.
“Karen is a true asset to the DNWM team,” he says. “She is a wealth of resources and a great example as a senior staff person for new staff to learn from. Karen has such a passion for her work and the communities we serve. That passion comes from her lived experiences, experiences that many do not have.”
Finding purpose
Wynne’s path to finding a meaningful career wasn’t easy. She felt lost in high school and community college.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, so it took me eight years to earn a two-year degree,” she says. “Plus, I had young children at home. My parents were my childcare and main resource for transportation. I also used public transportation, which was very limited. My parents were incredibly supportive. It was still a struggle, because I wanted so badly to be independent. I wanted them to know that when they were no longer on this earth that I and my children would be OK.”
As a single mother in her 20s, Wynne balanced work, school, and parenting with limited resources.
“I’d get my kids on the bus, take the bus to work, come home and get the kids their dinner and then go to class at night,” she says. “By the time I got home, my parents had already put the kids to bed. I’d stay up late to do homework and get up early to start the cycle again. It was exhausting, but I was determined to provide for my family.”
Before finding her role at DNWM, Wynne held a range of jobs, from fast food to factory work, often facing discrimination because of her appearance and her disabilities. Those experiences now help her empathize with others’ challenges and help them find sustainable paths forward.
As DNWM’s Benefits Planning Specialist, Wynne uses her lived experience to guide others through complicated systems.
“When people come to me with questions or paperwork they don’t understand, I walk them through it,” she explains. “Many times, people think we’re the Social Security Administration, but we’re not. I help them understand how programs work and how to advocate for themselves.”
Wynne emphasizes the importance of planning and leveraging resources.
“The program allows people to keep their medical benefits if they follow the rules, but many don’t know that. They panic and quit or work under the table, missing out on work credits and incentives. I want to change that.”
For Wynne, the most rewarding part of her job is seeing the impact of her work.
“I love my job. I love the people we serve, and I’m always going to do my best to be a positive influence,” she says.
This series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.