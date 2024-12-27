Disability Network West Michigan’s new Lake County office brings support to rural residents

Mary Hill had reached her breaking point. The septic system at her rural home wasn’t working, and with family members, including herself, who have disabilities, she didn’t know where to turn.
Feeling overwhelmed, she reached out to Meresa Salisbury, a community inclusion specialist with Disability Network West Michigan (DNWM).
“Two days later, at 8 in the morning, a septic company showed up at my house. She had reached out to someone, and they came out and cleaned everything up. It was a miracle,” Hill says.
Since DNWM’s new Baldwin office opened in May in the Michigan Works building at 5252 M-37, it has served as a vital resource for individuals with disabilities, their families, and their caregivers.
Making presence known
Salisbury says her focus is on more than connecting people to services; it’s about building trust, fostering independence, and helping people with disabilities and their caregivers navigate challenges.
Courtesy Meresa SalisburyMeresa Salisbury, a community inclusion specialist with Disability Network West Michigan.
“We’re working to make sure people know we’re here,” Salisbury says of the new office. “We’ve provided services in this county for 25 years, but having an actual office makes a big difference.”
The office is open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salisbury splits her time between the office and the field.
The collaboration with Michigan Works is already yielding results.
“Michigan Works has other services here too, so sometimes when someone comes in for assistance, they mention a need that aligns with what we offer,” Salisbury explains. “It creates a collaborative effort between us and the other organizations in the building.”
The first step in helping someone is listening. Salisbury recalls a single father she met at a resource night hosted by the Baldwin schools. The man, who has a physical disability, was struggling to get to the grocery store while his young children were at school.
“He told me how much of a relief it was to have someone listen and help,” Salisbury says. “We talked discreetly on the side of the event, and I was able to get him bus tokens so he could get what he needed. It’s moments like that where you see the immediate impact.”
Courtesy Meresa SalisburyMeresa Salisbury attends a trunk or treat event in Baldwin.
The Baldwin office is designed to encourage these kinds of conversations.
“The space has been made to be comfortable, to encourage dialogue,” Salisbury says. “When we speak on the phone, people are given as much time as they need to talk. Some conversations are about encouragement, helping people use their voice.”
In another case, Salisbury supported a mother caring for a daughter with Noonan Syndrome, a rare genetic condition. She was connected to an organization offering specialized resources.
Another woman, who was living with a traumatic brain injury, learned about the Brain Injury Association of Michigan, which provides grants of up to $400 annually for basic needs like food, medication, and transportation.
“It’s about filling those gaps and connecting people to what they need,” Salisbury says.
Resources that change lives
Hill says Salisbury’s support has gone beyond the septic repair. Salisbury has been a constant resource for navigating challenges, from finding assistance with heating bills to securing a walker.
Hill recently fell down her basement stairs and needed a ramp, but local organizations hesitated to help until she owned her home outright. She had just four payments left before owning her home outright on a land contract.
“Within 10 minutes of me calling Meresa, she texted me all the information I needed to find a detachable ramp,” Hill says. “She’s just amazing.”
In addition to connecting people to services, DNWM provides physical tools to foster independence. Free laptops have enabled individuals to pursue adult education programs, explore distance learning, and help children complete their homework.
“These resources make a difference in people’s lives,” Salisbury says. “It’s not just about meeting immediate needs; it’s about empowering people for the future.”
Salisbury is motivated to make a difference by her own experiences. Years ago, a surgery gone wrong left her using a walker in her mid-20s, giving her firsthand insight into the challenges people face when asking for help and advocating for themselves.
“That experience taught me how hard it is to navigate these systems and to even admit you need help,” she says. “It gives me a lot of empathy for the people I work with.”
Salisbury’s background in COVID-19 contact tracing also shaped her approach to the work.
“That role showed me how important it is to connect people to resources,” she says. “This job felt like a natural continuation of that mission.”
Connecting to community
Since opening the office, DNWM has made community outreach a priority. Salisbury attends events throughout the county to raise awareness about the organization’s services.
“At two events in Baldwin, the St. Ann Senior Center and the Baldwin schools resource night, we’ve been able to connect with individuals who might not have known about us otherwise,” she says. “I’d say between 10 to 20 people per event reach out for help. It really shows the importance of being out in the community.”
One of the organization’s goals is to help individuals gain independence and confidence. This often extends to entire families, as in the case of Hill, who cares for her husband and two teenage sons.
“I have mobility issues related to my cancer. My husband has dementia, COPD, and emphysema,” Hill says. “My 19-year-old is autistic and schizophrenic. It’s a lot, but Meresa helps us navigate everything.”
Hill says the impact of Salisbury’s work has been immediate for her.
“She’s more than a guide, she’s a lifeline,” Hill says. “Whether it’s finding someone to help with a broken well or making sure we have electricity, she’s always there.”
Salisbury is working to make DNWM a well-known fixture in Lake County.
Courtesy Meresa SalisburyMeresa Salisbury decorates her office at Disability Network West Michigan.
“I’d love for people to walk in and immediately know who we are and what we do,” she says.
For more information, the Disability Network West Michigan office in Lake County is located at Michigan Works, 5252 M-37, Baldwin. Salisbury encourages residents to stop by or reach out for assistance. Her email is [email protected], and her phone number is (231) 679-8790.
She is working with colleague Danielle Bennett, youth transition specialist at DNWM, who has been instrumental in building connections with Baldwin schools and local youth.
Bennett focuses on providing life skills and recreational opportunities that are inclusive for all. Upcoming events she's planning include a soap-making workshop in Baldwin. These activities are designed to engage and empower youth with accessible, fun and educational experiences, she says.
“It’s about listening,” Salisbury says. “We’re here to support the community, encourage self-confidence, and help people pursue their goals for independence.”
This series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.