Dwelling Place’s new leadership team reflects focus on people-first initiatives

Dwelling House's new executive officers (clockwise): Felisha Rodriguez, Vince Lambert, Alonda Trammell and Jacob Homer.

With plans to make 2024 a year of significant investment and growth, Dwelling Place has been making significant changes to its leadership team by promoting in-house talent.



CEO Jeremy DeRoo’s executive team has expanded to include Felisha Rodriguez as chief operating officer, Alonda Trammell as chief program officer, Vince Lambert as chief financial officer, and Jacob Homer as chief real estate development officer.



“The idea is to have a leadership team that is diverse, both in what we focus on and in the skills and background that we bring to the work that we're trying to accomplish,” DeRoo says. “Dwelling Place exists to improve lives by creating affordable housing, providing essential services and stimulating revitalization through community engagement efforts.”



This new leadership team marks a shift in the Grand Rapids nonprofit’s approach to addressing affordable housing, emphasizing a people-first strategy. The organization says the new leadership will focus more on the human aspect of community development as it invests $100 million this year in improving 500 homes of low-income residents in West Michigan.



“It’s an approach of listening and responding to the needs not just as you see them, but as others are experiencing them as well,” DeRoo says.



The 500 units of housing that Dwelling Place will start this year, a combination of renovations and new construction, is the most ambitious effort in the Grand Rapids nonprofit’s 40 year history. In comparison, Dwelling Place completed 400 units of housing development from 2018-2022.



"We have a huge need for housing across the economic spectrum in Kent County, and the needs are even greater among lower income populations,” DeRoo says. “We recognize that we need increased capacity for housing production in Kent County right now, and we're looking to fill part of that need.”



According to the nonprofit, this new leadership team is committed to a “strategic plan that prioritizes the people within communities, focusing on initiatives that enhance quality of life, foster community engagement, and provide opportunities for personal and collective growth.”



"Dwelling Place has always been a place that brings creative solutions to housing challenges," says DeRoo. He took the helm of the organization in 2021, replacing Dennis Sturtevant, who retired after nearly 33 years leading the community development organization. Previously, DeRoo was executive director for nearly 13 years with LINC UP, a Grand Rapids organization focusing on revitalizing neighborhoods.



More on the new leadership team:



Felisha Rodriguez is the new chief operating officer. She has been part of the Dwelling Place staff for the past two years, previously serving as director of operations and senior property manager. Before that, she worked for the Grand Rapids Housing Commission, primarily as a Section 8 coordinator.



Her new role is seen as crucial in aligning Dwelling Place’s operations with its stronger people-centric focus, according to the nonprofit. Rodriguez's expertise in building systems is considered critical as the organization prepares for improvements of 500 homes in 2024.



Alonda Trammell is the new chief program officer. She will oversee program development and implementation and will launch initiatives that directly benefit community members, emphasizing personal growth and empowerment. Trammell, who holds a master’s degree in social work, has been with the nonprofit for 31 years as director of support services.



She says she’s “excited for this next level of impact at Dwelling Place. We have always been about empowering people. This next year, we have the opportunity to really show what can happen when people are equipped to solve their own challenges.”



Vince Lambert joined Dwelling Place in June as chief financial officer. He previously served as CFO for the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan for 18 months, and before that co-founded the Creston Brewery, where he was the CFO.



Lambert will be responsible for ensuring the financial sustainability of Dwelling Place's expanded vision. His experience as a CPA and at various organizations in Grand Rapids, including the Kent County Land Bank, will help the organization meet the rising demands that exist around affordable housing.



Jacob Homer will take on the new role of chief real estate development officer, responsible for overseeing property development with a focus on creating spaces that foster community and personal well-being.



Dwelling Place says Homer is bringing strong expertise from a variety of affordable housing programs. Jacob previously worked at PK Companies LLC as Vice President and member of PK Companies LLC Development and Finance Associate.



"The reason why it's important to have … a strong team of people working is because there are many aspects to this work,” says DeRoo.



“And so that diverse perspective takes a lot of different people who are all very talented, and very skilled at doing their work. We've been able to pull together a group of very talented individuals that have been doing this work for a while and have demonstrated capacity that's allowing us to do some bigger and better things."





