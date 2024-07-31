Published Together: Ensuring kids are ready for kindergarten

What does it take for all kids to succeed in school and life? It begins with babies being born healthy and families having the skills and resources they need to provide a strong foundation. Over the first five years, young children must have access to quality early learning experiences and health care. Parents need tools to monitor their child’s development and early intervention if there are delays or disabilities. All of this leads to a “kindergarten-ready” child.
When people think of being kindergarten ready, the question typically asked is “Are kids ready for kindergarten?” Rarely does anyone ask, “Is the community ready to ensure kids are ready for kindergarten?”
A “ready community” has policies, programs, and supports in place so:
- Babies are born healthy.
- Children are healthy, thriving, and developmentally on track.
- Children are ready to learn when they start school.
We chose to invest in becoming a “ready community” when Kent County voters decisively approved the original Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage in 2018. We have an opportunity now to recommit to that choice. Ready by Five is up for renewal for another six years on the August 6 primary ballot.
Ready by Five, administered by First Steps Kent, is delivering what was promised. It provides dedicated and sustainable funding for programs that improve the health, school readiness, and well-being of children ages five and younger. Ready by Five complements state and federal funding so more young children and families can participate in quality early childhood programs. More than 14,000 children and families engaged in millage-funded programs just last year — programs that would not be available to them without Ready by Five. The investments are driven by evidence of effectiveness, best practices, and local data.
Community-based organizations in the non-profit and public sectors provide millage-funded programming, all of which is done in partnership with parents and caregivers. Families have more access to in-home support and home visits. More young children are having regular developmental screenings and getting help if they are not meeting milestones. Families are going to play and learn groups where children gain critical social, emotional, and language skills, and parents learn how to nurture that development at home. Some of the programs are brand new to Kent County. Others have been here for years and are now able to serve many more children.
The outcomes are definitive. Programs funded by Ready by Five lead to:
- Parents feeling more confident in their parenting skills
- Improved 3rd grade reading & math scores
- Reduction in preterm and low birthweight babies, especially for Black women
- Identification of children with a potential developmental delay or disability
Ready by Five resources are intentionally focused where they can do the most good, ensuring the best possible use of our tax dollars. For the first time, Kent County has a consistent, countywide data collection system for early childhood, so we know the demographics of the families served and where they live. The Ready by Five evaluation team has identified “Opportunity Zip Codes” – communities where there is the greatest opportunity to improve school readiness with additional funding and services. They are in both urban and rural communities and are the areas of the county where we have seen the largest growth in participation in early childhood programs.
While we have accomplished a lot in these past six years, there is more work to be done. A vote “yes” is a vote for ready kids, strong families, and a thriving community. If approved, the millage is expected to generate $8.8 million in 2025 and will cost the owner of a $300,000 home $37.50 annually, or $3.13 per month.
A “yes” vote is a vote to maintain the quality programs and services funded by Ready by Five and build on our collective success. Without a renewal, the funding – and our collective readiness – are lost.
This is near and dear to my heart. I’ve been committed to our community’s early childhood work for more than 20 years. I got started, in large part, because we needed to address the longstanding racial and economic disparities that limit far too many of our kids. We aren’t there yet, but we are making progress. Investing early is our best opportunity to finally eliminate those disparities and help all children thrive. When young children get the right start, it can change the trajectory of their lives, setting them up for success in school and beyond.
The next generation is depending on us. I hope you’ll join me in voting “yes” – for their future and ours.
To learn more about the Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage, visit https://yesreadyby5.com/
Kate Pew Wolters has been heavily invested in the community’s early childhood work for more than 20 years. She was a founding co-chair of First Steps Kent with Doug DeVos and now co-chairs with Lew Chamberlin.
