Exhibit A’s comeback celebrates Grand Rapids’ unique style and collaborative spirit

As Grand Rapids readies itself for the electrifying return of Exhibit A, there’s a palpable energy running through our city’s creative community, which is being included and elevated once again in this beloved event that has not been staged since 2019.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, GLC Live at 20 Monroe will set the stage for one of our most dynamic crossovers of fashion, music, and culture—all helmed by visionary DJ, designer, and producer AB.
Many of Grand Rapids’ outstanding creatives and local business owners will return to Exhibit A, with special collaborative-driven runway collections from AK Rikks, Saint Andro, Reynolds & Sons, PREMIER, Lee & Birch, Croft Haus, and Basic Bee Boutique. All will come together to create a one-night-only experience that is both a celebration and a showcase of our city’s unique style as we look to the future.
In his conversation with Rapid Growth’s publisher Tommy Allen, AB shares his vision for this year’s Exhibit A, offering insights on how his work transcends event production to authentically connect our community. With top-tier sound, lighting, and a space primed for social connection, Exhibit A is not just a night out—it’s an experience. Come dressed to impress, ready to dance, and prepared to connect at a night that promises to be unforgettable for Grand Rapids. Avoid the FOMO and claim your place in the city’s ultimate celebration of local culture and creativity.
Vision and cultural impact
Tommy Allen (TA): What was your initial vision when you started in Grand Rapids, and how has that vision evolved with your experiences in music, fashion, and community events?
AB:
It started with music and self-expression. I wanted to connect with people and, in some way, break through the little walls that can come up in our city.
TA: Exhibit A brings together fashion, music, and local talent. How do you see events like this shaping the creative landscape in Grand Rapids, and what do you hope attendees take away from the experience?
AB:
My goal is for Exhibit A to be a yearly event that becomes a space where people can connect, discover local talent, and feel part of something special. I want it to be a unique, aspirational event.
Photo by Tommy AllenAdrian Butler, known as AB.
Collaboration and community building
TA: Grand Rapids has a growing creative community. How do you approach collaboration with local designers, shops, and musicians for events like Exhibit A?
AB:
I’m curating the looks, but we’re collaborating with a lot of local artists. I think part of why people are open to working with me is that I’ve been doing events like this for a long time, so there’s trust that it’ll be done well.
TA: Having covered Grand Rapids' transformative events since 2008, I’ve seen how your energy shapes each experience. How do you see that early creative spark from collaborative shows with your band A.B! & Coconut Brown at Wealthy Theatre with Erin Wilson influencing your work today?
AB:
I’ve always felt that there’s something magical about Wealthy Theatre. It was where we could take creative risks and give people an experience that was uniquely Grand Rapids, a true community-centered space that connected all of us through the arts. (LINK to A.B! & Coconut Brown at Wealthy Theatre
, 4/14/2010)
TA: In what ways do you see your events and collaborations as a bridge continuing between different creative fields, and how do you navigate blending these distinct elements to create cohesive experiences?
AB:
When you believe in your vision, you realize who has your back, and that makes collaboration worth it. Part of why this event works is the connections I’ve built over the years with people like Super Dre, The SEVENth, and Lady Ace Boogie. We’re all sharing ideas and supporting each other.
The Craft and innovation of DJing
TA: You’ve developed a unique approach to DJing that tailors each set to the specific vibe and energy of the event. Can you walk us through how you prepare for a set, from music selection to building an atmosphere?
AB:
Each runway segment has its own vibe. I’m trying to create an experience that looks to the future [in the runway show], but that people here want.
TA: Creating a quality experience has always been a hallmark of your events, and I understand this is your first time at GLC’s 20 Monroe Live. What significant changes can we expect from your last Exhibit A in 2019?
AB:
This time, the runway will be on a stage with [the addition of video] projections and lighting… It’s going to be even bigger and better.
TA: How does your role as a DJ go beyond simply playing music? How do you see DJing as a form of storytelling or connection with an audience?
AB:
Honestly, I want my work, the things I create, to be the first thing people see. That’s how I’d like them to know "oh, AB did this." It’s about creating a memorable energy and experience.
TA: Creatives today have to be so many things, and you have shown us over the years just how expansive the roles can be. So, while I know every creative artist hates this question, how do you define yourself, should someone ask?
AB:
I see myself as a bridge between cultures and creative spaces. Whether it’s music, fashion, or events, my work is about connecting people to experiences they might not find anywhere else. It’s about energy, collaboration, and celebrating what makes us unique.
Photo by Tommy AllenTommy Allen and Adrian Butler met in 2010 and have been on this journey ever since. Allen is a fan and a journalist who has covered Butler's art events for G-Sync Events.
Fashion, style, and a hefty dose of business savvy
TA: Your apparel line is known for its clean, versatile style. How do you approach designing pieces that are both statement-making and adaptable to different personal styles?
AB:
I’ve been into fashion and design for a long time, but I wanted a runway show that wasn’t just about selling clothes. I wanted a mix of styles that reflected my influences—from a granddad’s sweatshirt to designer shoes from a Chicago clearance rack.
TA: Exhibit A combines high-energy music with a fashion runway experience. How do you balance the demands of fashion design, DJing, and event production to create a seamless experience for the audience?
AB:
This time, the runway will be on a stage with projections and lighting. We’re pulling pieces from different boutiques and designers, and it’s going to be even bigger and better. It’s all about creating an experience that’s both visually and emotionally impactful.
Entrepreneurial growth and future vision
TA: As a business professional and creative, what’s been the biggest learning experience in your entrepreneurial journey, and how has it influenced your approach to future projects?
AB:
The biggest thing I’ve learned is that growth is constant. And that success doesn’t make things easier—you’re always proving yourself.
TA: Looking ahead, what are some of the creative or business ventures you’re most excited about, and what impact do you hope to make on Grand Rapids’ creative community?
AB:
I want to keep pushing the envelope and creating events that bring people together. Ultimately, I hope to inspire others to value local creatives and help build a thriving creative culture here.
Photo by Tommy AllenAdrian Butler is a DJ, producer, content creator, and artist.
_________________________________________________
If folks want to attend Exhibit A
, they can purchase tickets by visit this event page
. To learn more about AB, visit his webpage
.
Photos by Tommy Allen were shot at Studio Park in Grand Rapids’ Heartside Neighborhood.