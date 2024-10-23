Expanded GR Promise Zone Scholarship boosts support for GRCC students

Courrtesy Alexsandra Aguilar-Delgado Alexsandra Aguilar-Delgado

Courtesy Tom DeJonge Tom DeJogne, chairman of the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority board of directors

Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Promise Zone To qualify for the Promise Zone scholarship, the student must live in the city of Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 25 eligible high schools in the city.

Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Promise Zone The Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship Program, which has transformed the lives of over 1,500 students by providing access to higher education without financial barriers.

One value Alexsandra Aguilar-Delgado’s mother ingrained into her daughter is resourcefulness.So when her mother told her about the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship Program, she was intrigued. It was a chance to pursue her dreams without the financial burden that often accompanies higher education.Now a first-year student at Grand Rapids Community College and an aspiring plastics engineer, Aguilar-Delgado is thriving in her studies and giving back to the very program that opened new doors for her.“What appealed to me was that college wouldn’t cost anything at all,” says Aguilar-Delgado, the first in her family to attend college. “It was completely free, just because I went to a certain school and lived in a certain area.”Aguilar-Delgado’s experience illustrates the expanding reach of the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship Program, which has transformed the lives of over 1,500 students by providing access to higher education without financial barriers. Launched five years ago, the program covers tuition, fees, and textbooks for eligible students attending GRCC.To qualify for the Promise Zone scholarship, the student must live in the city of Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 25 eligible high schools in the city.Aguilar-Delgado qualified as a graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools’ City High.Tom DeJonge, who has chaired the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority board of directors for the past two years, is guiding the program. The retired superintendent of Grand Rapids Christian Schools encouraged former GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal to put his name in for her position on the board when she stepped down.“I see everything that we do as a service because we are here to serve students, teachers, faculty, staff, and families,” says DeJonge.Anticipating potential legislative changes that could expand the program’s funding, DeJonge formed a task force last year to collaborate with GRCC and create a strategic plan. When Senate Bill 350 and Senate Bill 555 were passed, allowing the program to cover additional expenses and support services, the board was ready.“Our intent was to remove unnecessary barriers and hurdles that could potentially get students off track,” DeJonge says.Starting in the 2024-25 academic year, the program will offer $500 credits on student ID cards (RaiderCards) in both the fall and winter semesters for on-campus expenses like food, parking, and printing. It will also fund additional support staff to help students navigate their college experience.For Aguilar-Delgado, these changes mean a world of difference. She originally planned to attend Ferris State University directly out of high school, but opted for GRCC to explore her interests and save money through the Promise Zone scholarship.A college visit during her senior year sparked her passion for plastics engineering. One of her favorite classes is manufacturing and design, where she gets to work on computer-aided design projects.“It’s very cool,” she says.In addition to her coursework, Aguilar-Delgado works in the Promise Zone office, assisting with events, preparing informational packets, and helping review accounts. She enjoys making a difference by easing the uncertainties of students and families.“My favorite part is when people come in with uncertainty, and then they feel a bit better,” she says.Andrew Masters, associate director at the Grand Rapids Promise Zone, says Aguilar-Delgado embodies the mission of the Promise Zone program. He praises her dedication and her eagerness to watch students like her grow through the program.“She’s often the first point of contact,” Masters says. “She spends a lot of time interacting with students, parents, and families, which is a great experience for her overall.”With nearly 700 first-year and returning students enrolled at GRCC through the Promise Zone this fall, the program’s new initiatives aim to provide even greater support to students.By offering a variety of resources, the program helps students focus on what matters most: their education.The expansion of the program’s budget and services is a significant milestone, and DeJonge attributes the success to the collaborative spirit in Grand Rapids.“Grand Rapids is unique and distinct from many communities because we partner together to equip kids,” DeJonge says. “Teresa’s mission was to see us as partner educational institutions, not competitors, to ensure the city of Grand Rapids flourishes.”