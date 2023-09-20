Expanding reach and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion through Tech Week

The second annual Tech Week
is underway. With a focus on being an “unconference,” the six-day event that kicked off Monday, Sept. 18, highlights tech talent, provides networking opportunities and encourages discussion around a variety of industry-related topics. In addition to content for those who are already in the industry or its ecosystem, Tech Week also offers content for the next generation of potential tech talent, including a students-only, Newaygo County Student Tech
immersive field trip opportunity for middle school students.
Here are some of the upcoming events in Grand Rapids and throughout the region that you can still check out:
Black and Brown Founders Brunch
— Hosted by Midwest House, Opnr Music and Start Garden, this event will take place at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. In addition to good eats and music, this event seeks to open a dialogue around what’s happening in the industry, and what needs to be done.
Latinx in Tech
— Following the Black and Brown Founders Brunch, attendees can hear a panel discussion highlighting local Latinx tech professionals and their progression throughout the industry. Be prepared to also learn to successfully attract and retain Latinx talent.
Courtesy of The Right Place
CreativeMornings
— This event is an opportunity for those who have that creative spark and want to hear from someone who’s been there and done that. Featuring serial entrepreneur Dre Wallace, shares some of her story during this session.
It Started at State!
— Betty Labs Founder, Howard Akumiah, and Chief Technology Officer, Matt Ao, share details about the path from startup to their $69 million acquisition by Spotify. A Q & A and networking event will be held after their presentation.
Courtesy of The Right Place
Barry County Kids Tech event
— This family-friendly event will provide youths with interactive activities so that they can experience how tech is leveraged in several industries, including manufacturing and health care. This is free to attend but registration is recommended.
For more information about these events and other Tech Week happenings, click here
.
About Leandra Nisbet: Leandra Nisbet, Owner of Stingray Advisory Group LLC and xo-owner of Brightwork Marine LLC, has more than 15 years of experience in leadership, sales and marketing, and graphic design. She helps businesses grow and assists with: strategic planning, marketing concept development/implementation, risk management, and financial organization. She is actively involved in the community, sitting on several boards and committees, and has been recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 Business Leaders in Grand Rapids.
