‘Freakonomics’ author highlights people-centered strategy during Tech Week GR

At the third annual Tech Week in Grand Rapids, Stephen J. Dubner, co-author of the “Freakonomics” series and host of “Freakonomics Radio,” emphasized that the city’s future success as a tech hub will depend on more than just technology. Speaking to a packed house, Dubner stressed that nurturing talent and creating a culture of support will be fundamental to Grand Rapids’ growth as a Midwest tech leader.
During a Q&A session with Renee Tabben, president of Bank of America Grand Rapids, Dubner praised the region’s affordability and livability but urged local business leaders to focus on strengthening human resources strategies to fully unlock the city's potential.
“HR is really exciting,” Dubner said. “People are your company’s greatest asset, and it’s important to treat HR as a critical part of business success. How you hire, manage, and keep people happy can make or break a company.”
He emphasized that investing in HR isn’t just about filling positions but about building a workplace culture where employees feel valued, motivated, and supported by the leadership.
“The single biggest factor that leads to lower employee satisfaction is whether your immediate boss is a jerk or not,” Dubner remarked.
Dubner’s keynote, sponsored by Bank of America, was one of the highlights of Tech Week, which featured more than 100 local businesses, universities, and organizations. Running Sept. 16-21, the event included activities across Grand Rapids and neighboring counties such as Ottawa, Mason, Ionia, and Mecosta.
One major event, the Student Tech Showcase, drew over 600 middle school students from the Grand Rapids area to the Kent Career Technical Center on Sept. 17. Students from school districts, including Godwin Heights, Muskegon Heights, and Kent City, participated in an interactive virtual reality experience powered by The Academy at Bank of America. The Academy, an award-winning education and development program, uses VR to simulate real-world scenarios, offering students hands-on learning and career preparation.
Tabben highlighted the importance of introducing advanced technologies to diverse communities.
“Bank of America’s innovative VR technology featured at Grand Rapids Tech Week gives students a unique opportunity to engage with tools that are revolutionizing how companies train and develop their teams,” Tabben said. “By showcasing how VR and advanced technologies are transforming today’s high-tech workplace, this experience inspires the next generation of tech talent and equips them with essential skills for a digital-first economy.”
Students explored the career possibilities opened by VR, leaving the event with a better understanding of how technology is shaping industries.
The Student Tech Showcase was just one of the series of events that included panel discussions, pitch competitions, and networking opportunities, showcasing the growing tech community in Grand Rapids.
Dubner’s keynote set the tone for the rest of Tech Week. In addition to sharing his views on journalism and artificial intelligence, his reflections on the human side of tech innovation sparked meaningful discussions.
“I see a lot of potential here,” Dubner noted about Grand Rapids’ tech future. “But at the end of the day, it’s about making sure that the people who come here feel valued, supported, and able to grow. That’s what makes a city truly stand out.”
Dubner’s keynote drew a diverse crowd of more than 800 people, and several shared their takeaways from the event:
Renida Clark
Director of workforce development
West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology
What resonated with me most during Stephen Dubner’s talk was what I perceived as him encouraging a balance between disruption and optimism. His example of the automotive industry's rise solving one problem (horse manure in cities) while creating new opportunities despite the decline of horse-care jobs highlights a key lesson for workforce development. As industries evolve, it’s essential to embrace change and innovation while ensuring people are still at the center of those transitions. At West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT), we believe that growth should be inclusive, with equitable access to new opportunities. We're committed to this through initiatives like launching our tuition-free cybersecurity pathway in response to the tech boom in Grand Rapids and the city's effort to become a regional tech hub. Dubner’s focus on creative destruction underscored the importance of ensuring human impact is considered alongside progress.
Gayle DeBruyn
Professor of design studies
Ferris State University KCAD
The concern for data first reminds us to carefully review and investigate the data, particularly the survey methodology and reach. We must be careful of statistics in isolation.
The fact is, 60% of the jobs we had in 1940 do not exist anymore, according to David Autor of MIT, and new jobs/careers emerge on a regular basis. That creative destruction helps move us forward. Visionaries may not be immediately understood, and transformational change, thoughtfully managed, can raise all boats. Newspaper journalists may become podcasters. And apps we didn’t know we needed may make information more accessible (and save trees). And negative externalities are an ethics issue in design, as is uncertainty – how we make decisions in the face of risk. Incumbents get replaced.
Tara McCrackin
President
Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University
When we consider “creative destruction,” it is not challenging to think about creatives as disruptors. Fine art is a reflection of culture, and artists are challenging us to think in new ways. Designers are creative problem solvers, relationship builders, and connectors. To consider the design process in parallel to the scientific method demonstrates the iterative nature of design. Design is about making things better, it is about improving process, product, experience, and function. Design is impacting business, technology, and health care.
Sixty percent of the jobs we had in 1940 do not exist anymore. Creative education prepares a person to be resilient, flexible, and adaptive in life. Artists and designers have the skill set to respond to change and create their futures.
Brian Anderson
CEO
Augusto Digital
From my perspective, Stephen Dubner is a gifted storyteller who brilliantly highlighted the power of creative destruction as an economic concept. Creative destruction illustrates how new products, services, or business models replace older ones, driving economic growth and progress. Dubner used simple yet effective historical stories, backed by data, to make his point—a testament to why he is so entertaining and successful with ”Freakonomics.”
One of his most memorable stories was about mutton, how synthetic fibers disrupted the wool industry and the consumption of mutton as mainstream meat. Another compelling tale involved the problem of horse manure in cities and how automobiles were initially seen as a less polluting solution. Considering these innovation cycles is fascinating, especially as we now view cars as significant polluters and see new technologies disrupting the internal combustion engine. His discussion on AI and the complexities of predicting the future highlighted both sides of the argument we hear in the media. He emphasized that while only time will tell, history and data suggest we will adapt and grow from it.
It was clear from Dubner's talk that technology and creators will continue to generate creative destruction. While not everyone will welcome the changes—since, in the short term, it can create challenges for some — it is at the essence of capitalism and necessary for growth. Dubner's insights highlight the importance of embracing change and fostering collaboration across sectors.
Dubner's talk resonated deeply with the West Michigan community by underscoring the transformative power of innovation and collaboration. By applying these lessons and executing the West Michigan Technology Strategy led by The Right Place, we can strengthen the bonds between our tech community and other sectors, ensuring that West Michigan adapts to change and thrives because of it. At Augusto, we're committed to being a catalyst in this collaborative effort, helping our clients and our community confidently embrace the future.
Sarah Rainero
Economic Development Director
City of Grand Rapids
Dubner’s talk made me think of what ways we are city building, and what we might break along the way – or how we’re being creatively destructive. I think there is a great opportunity for us to push more on a people-centered approach to be a more equitable, welcoming, innovative and collaborative city. One of the focuses for the economic development team is to encourage applicants to consider the way projects are bid out vs. using traditional approaches. Inevitably there will be more and better ways to how we are building this great city when more folks are engaged around the table. This work excites me, and I hope to continue to lift it up.
