Frey Foundation turns 50: Lessons in giving for all philanthropists

Holly Johnson and Tripp Frey of the Frey Foundation. Courtesy the Frey Foundation

The Frey Foundation is celebrating a significant milestone in 2024: its 50th anniversary. Over the past five decades, the Grand Rapids foundation has awarded over $187 million in grants, impacting more than 1,300 organizations across Michigan.



Under the leadership of third-generation family member Tripp Frey, the foundation continues to focus on local issues such as housing solutions for low- and moderate-income residents. But as it marks this occasion, the Frey Foundation also offers valuable lessons for philanthropists of all means, showing that impactful giving isn't just about large sums of money, but also about strategy, collaboration, and heart.



Founded in 1974 by Edward J. and Frances T. Frey, the foundation was built on the couple's commitment to their community, specifically the West Michigan and Northern Michigan regions. The foundation’s work focuses on place-based initiatives, projects that uplift the local community by addressing its specific needs. While the foundation's reach has been vast, its success offers important insights for anyone interested in giving back, whether through large foundations or small, personal initiatives.



1. Giving starts with a love for your community



One of the key messages from the Frey Foundation’s 50 years of philanthropy is the importance of giving with a deep sense of place and purpose.



"We are thrilled to celebrate our 50th anniversary,” says Tripp Frey, chair of the foundation’s board. “The Frey family has a strong love for the communities where we live and serve. I believe our founders, my grandparents Ed and Tallie Frey, would be proud of the work the foundation has accomplished. Yet, in this momentous year, we turn our attention to the future and are focused on how we can continue to drive needed impact.”



For smaller philanthropists, the lesson is clear: it doesn’t take a large foundation to make a difference. Frey suggests donors start by identifying the issues that resonate most with them. Whether it’s supporting a local school, improving a neighborhood park, or donating to a food bank, a passion for community can be the foundation of a meaningful giving strategy.



2. Collaboration magnifies impact



A hallmark of the Frey Foundation’s success is its collaborative approach.



“There is nothing that the Frey Foundation does alone,” says Holly Johnson, president of the foundation. “We partner strategically with other organizations, public agencies, and even other family foundations to ensure that we can achieve the greatest impact.”



In West Michigan, where collaboration seems part of the region’s DNA, the foundation has partnered with others on large-scale projects like affordable housing developments and early childhood education centers.



“We believe that working together with public and private partners allows us to leverage each other’s strengths and resources,” Johnson says.



For those with smaller means, this lesson is vital: you don’t have to go it alone. Johnson suggests partnering with others in the community, whether it’s through joining a local giving circle, working with a community foundation, or simply pooling resources with friends and family. Collaboration not only expands the resources available but also brings in diverse perspectives, which can lead to more effective solutions.



3. It’s not about the size of the gift, but the intent



A common misconception about philanthropy is that only those with significant financial resources can make a difference. The Frey Foundation challenges that notion. While the foundation has awarded millions of dollars over the years, its leadership stresses that philanthropy is more about the desire to give and the thoughtful use of resources, no matter how small.



“You don't need to give a lot to make a difference,” says Johnson. “A $5,000 or even a $1,000 grant can be life-changing for a small organization. Sometimes, it’s not even about money, it's about providing technical assistance, connections, or even just advice.”



This lesson is particularly relevant for individuals with modest means. Those who can’t give large sums should think about what else they can offer. Maybe it's time, professional skills, or the ability to network and introduce a nonprofit to a potential partner. Sometimes, the most impactful forms of giving are intangible.



4. Be open to learning and adapting



As the Frey Foundation moves into its 50th year, it’s also looking ahead at how it can continue to grow and evolve. One example of this is the foundation’s recent rebranding effort, which includes a new tagline: “Do great things where you are planted.”



This refreshed focus on place-based giving is not just about giving money, but also about listening to the community and adapting to its changing needs.



“We’re always evaluating how we’re making grants, who we’re granting to, and what we can offer outside of financial support that helps organizations thrive,” says Frey. “We’re deeply committed to this community, and we’ll continue to evolve with it.”



For smaller donors, this adaptability is crucial. Needs within a community change over time, and a giving strategy should be flexible enough to adapt. Frey advises donors at all levels to research and stay engaged with the organizations they support. Also, they should attend community meetings, listen to local leaders and adjust their focus as necessary to ensure giving remains relevant and impactful.



5: Empower those closest to the ground



The Frey Foundation's place-based approach means it prioritizes listening to those who are directly impacted by the challenges it seeks to address.



“We know that those closest to the ground haven’t always had the opportunity to influence the systems and processes necessary to lift their communities,” says Johnson. “We’re excited to invest in new people and leverage resources to ensure the long-term stability of the organizations that serve these communities.”



This lesson can be applied to anyone who wants to give back. Often, the best way to make a difference is to empower those who are already doing important work. Instead of dictating how a donation should be used, ask community members or nonprofit leaders what they need. Johnson says philanthropists will likely find that the most effective solutions come from those who are directly engaged with the issues.



6. Philanthropy is for everyone



Perhaps the most important lesson from the Frey Foundation’s 50 years of giving is that philanthropy is accessible to everyone, regardless of wealth.



As Johnson puts it, “Philanthropy is not about how much you give. It’s about the desire to make a difference.”



This sentiment resonates for people from all walks of life. Anyone can make a positive impact, whether it’s through volunteering, advocating for a cause, or donating modestly.



For those with smaller means, Johnson encourages starting with what fills your heart.



"Find something that brings you joy or has impacted your life," she says. "It could be a program that helped you as a child, or a cause that you believe in deeply. Start there, and give what you can, knowing that every little bit helps.”