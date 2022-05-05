GRCC’s free summer program prepares new high school grads for college success

A free Grand Rapids Community College summer program for recent and soon-to-be high school graduates is aimed at boosting foundational math and reading skills and preparing them for success.
Bridges to College - Raider Ready will be offered in two five-week sessions at GRCC’s Main Campus in Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore Campus in Holland Township. Some parts of the program will be offered online, and students will have use of a laptop and Wi-Fi hotspot while they are in the program and enrolled at GRCC.
This is the program’s second year. Last year, nearly 80% of the 170 students who completed the program improved academically over the course of the summer and said they felt more confident in their abilities and more knowledgeable about support services available to continue helping them.
“It’s important for students to start college successfully, then continue building on that strong foundation,” GRCC President Bill Pink says. “We’re continuing this program because it works. We want students to come here, thrive and finish what they started. Bridges to College - Raider Ready helps students prepare to do exactly that.”
Academic help and more
Students in the program will work with college navigators to prepare for the higher education experience. They’ll meet with advisers, learn about financial aid opportunities, and gain career readiness skills.
The program is open to high school graduates of the classes of 2021 or 2022 who plan to attend GRCC in the fall. The college provides learning materials, breakfast, bus passes for transportation to and from the campus, and several field trips.
“This program is an example of how GRCC serves our community,” Provost Brian Knetl says. “It’s an excellent opportunity for students to get a head start on their college education in terms of academics, but also getting to know all the resources on campus and meet the people who are here to help.”
The first session runs from June 8 to July 6, and the second from July 11 to Aug. 12. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Sessions are held in the morning, leaving time for summer jobs and activities.
Information is available at grcc.edu/bridgestocollege
, by email at [email protected]
and by calling 616-234-3388.