GVSU secures $200,000 grant to attract diverse grad students – and keep them here

When B. Donta Truss joined Grand Valley State University as vice president for enrollment development and educational outreach, he set his sights on expanding GVSU’s reach to underrepresented students from historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions.
That vision is getting a significant boost. GVSU was awarded a $200,000 grant through Michigan’s new “Make MI Home” program.
“We’re going there and saying, ‘We have an amazing academic portfolio and a desire to have more diverse talent. We’d love for you to come through this pathway, get a master’s degree, and then stay here in Grand Rapids to be a part of our Grand Rapids family,’” Truss says.
Photo by Tommy AllenGVSU's vice president for enrollment development and educational outreach, B. Donta Truss, received a grant for the university's outreach program to HBU's and Hispanic-serving institutions.
The initiative is about establishing connections early and helping new students feel at home in the Grand Rapids community. It involves introducing them to local leaders and connecting them with essential services like churches, barbers, and community groups.
“If we can help them establish that sense of belonging and provide them with a great job opportunity, they’ll stay here, and we have evidence that this can happen,” Truss says, citing a 2023 survey of GVSU graduates
, which shows that 86 percent live and work in Michigan, with 76 percent staying in West Michigan.
Statewide initiative
The $200,000 grant to GVSU is part of a broader effort by the “Make MI Home” program to create tailored programs across Michigan.
“Last year, we traveled across the entire state,” says Hilary Doe, Chief Growth Officer at the State of Michigan,
who helped develop the initiative. “We listened to over 10,000 Michiganders and heard what they love most about calling Michigan home and what challenges they face in their communities.
“This work led us to create a program that would give our diverse communities the opportunity to create and implement their own unique talent retention or attraction programs,” she says.
Photo by Tommy AllenHilary Doe, the State of Michigan's Chief Growth Officer, emphasized that engaging with Michigan residents was essential to launching the Make MI Home program.
In announcing the grants on Oct. 17 in Grand Rapids, Doe said over 20 applications were received in this first round, with five projects being awarded a total of $661,250 in grants.
In addition to GVSU, the Michigan Growth Office allocated $100,000 to Discover Southwest Michigan, $20,000 to the Middle Michigan Development Corporation, $250,000 to TechTown Detroit, and $91,250 to West Michigan Works.
“The programs you heard about this morning are a testament to the fact that Michiganders are innovative, creative, and we never quit,” she said at the event held at GVSU's Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health.
Photo by Tommy AllenGrant winners, elected officials, and the Michigan Growth Office pose for an impromptu photo post-ceremony.
Showing what Michigan can offer
GVSU’s program stood out for its focus on student retention and attraction, an issue that the state has been grappling with for years.
“Michigan is a net importer of students, but unfortunately, a net exporter of graduates,” Doe says. “Grand Valley’s focus was smart because it aims to show our grads the opportunities and beauty Michigan offers and address any challenges that may push them away.”
GVSU’s initiative aims to build a sense of community for students from the moment they arrive.
“We keep them connected to the work from day one,” says Truss. “We’re introducing them to other community leaders like The Right Place and Urban League, and showing them all that’s happening in the community and how they can find a place within it.”
Photo by Tommy AllenOlivia Baden, director of research and policy for the Michigan Growth Office, credits listening sessions with helping them understand the needs of the people they aim to attract to Michigan.
To reinforce this effort, GVSU covers the costs for a “big visit” where community leaders gather to welcome and support prospective students.
As the state moves forward with the “Make MI Home” program, the impact of these pilot initiatives will be closely watched.
“Earlier this year, we commissioned a national survey of 6,000 people aged 18 to 34 to understand their motivations when deciding to relocate,” says Olivia Baden, director of research and policy for the Michigan Growth Office. “One of the top programs identified was down payment assistance, but we also heard great feedback about financial capital to start businesses, access to childcare, and more.”
Photo by Tommy AllenArthur Havlicek, president of Discover Southwest Michigan Chamber, received a $100,000 award from the Michigan Growth Office for its retention efforts.
Big lift to Southwest Michigan group
The grant announcement was also a milestone for Discover Southwest Michigan, a new subsidiary of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Its president, Arthur Havlicek, reflected on the chamber’s journey to address population trends in the region.
“We needed to create a sustainable effort with its own entity to address the problem in our community,” he says. “In the last five minutes of a board meeting, I was able to say, ‘We were just successful in securing $100,000 for our talent attraction initiatives,’ which is the largest single investment in our organization’s history.”
Doe says there are plans for a second round of “Make My Home” funding early next year, and she invited more communities to participate.
“This is a group project, and we’re in it together,” Doe says.
To stay informed about the upcoming 2025 grant cycle and to be eligible to receive one of these innovative grants powered by community need, sign up for notifications by visiting Make MI Home
.