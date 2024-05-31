Gerald R. Ford Airport expanding facility operations building

Gerald R. Ford International Airport
has changed quite a bit over the years. As it grows, passengers can now reach a multitude of new destinations from here in West Michigan. Expansion seems to be the name of the game for GR Ford, and even more new things are in the works. Most recently they have begun production on a new snow removal equipment building.
“In many ways this is just business as usual for the airport so our focus is to maintain and operate the airport complex in a safe, secure, and efficient manner. The snow removal equipment storage facility is an $8.5 million investment that will expand the existing airfield maintenance facility by about 60,000 square feet. This will do a lot ot support critical operations to accommodate the forecasted passenger growth that we're seeing here at the airport because as our community grows so does its need for the airport to connect more people and packages around the world,” says Tory Richardson, CEO of Gerald R Ford International Airport.
CourtesyAn artist's rendering of a new building at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
This building expansion is a prime example of GR Ford’s dedication to providing quality service to its travelers and safe working environments for its workers. Those dispatched to work outside in the winter months will know they have a space where the equipment is properly stored and maintained, and the facility they get equipment from is climate controlled which is extremely important in those harsh Michigan winter months. This facility will house some of the 45 plus vehicles that are used to maintain the airfield and will be operationally ready at any moment's notice. This is critical for the airport’s ability to keep the airfield, runways, and taxiways open and safe.
“Our passenger numbers are currently tracking about 17% higher than last year which was also a record-breaking year for us so we see you know our community is growing which is a driving demand for airport services. The snow removal equipment building will optimize space for the equipment and the operations to ensure the safety of the runways taxiways and apron areas during those all weather conditions. When people are either shipping packages or flying out or expecting somebody to fly in, they can do so seamlessly,” says Richardson.
This expansion is more behind the scenes than public facing. Snow removal is a critical support function and passengers do not typically see the work that is done to clear the airfield. A job done well means a passenger should merely notice that everything is happening as it should and on time.
“One of our larger pieces of snow removal equipment can cost around $1 million and it is much better to store it than leave it out in the elements. Expanding the facility so it can accommodate these larger pieces of equipment that are twice the size of what people would normally see out on the road will allow us to do just that. This facility is being built for this newer multi-functional equipment that we're taking on meaning that what might have been one piece of equipment doing one function this piece of equipment is doing multiple functions. Owning this equipment is a significant investment so the facility allows for better maintenance and safety for the workers responsible for it as the can now do their checks inside as opposed to outside in the snow and freezing rain,” says Richardson.
GR Ford is planning for a Nov. completion of this expansion, just in time for the upcoming winter season. And growth will continue for the airport.
“At the same time to be completed later this year is an aircraft rescue firefighting facility. We are also a year into the construction of a consolidated rental car facility and we broke ground on our terminal enhancement project where we will be consolidating and relocating all of our ticket counter functions and building a fully automated inline explosive detection system which is a screening system for outgoing bags,” says Richardson.
New development can lead to delays and longer wait times, so the airport asks that passengers are patient.
