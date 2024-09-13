GoingPro grants boost workforce development across West Michigan

Benteler Automotive is one of 94 regional employers that have been awarded $4.8 million in the Going PRO Talent Fund 2024 Cycle 2 grants. These awards will support the training of 919 new hires, 387 new apprentices, and 1,263 incumbent workers, boosting job growth, skill development, and workforce capabilities across multiple industries.
The GoingPro grant has played a pivotal role in advancing Benteler Automotive's workforce development initiatives, says Ron Maynard, human resources manager at Benteler Automotive
He said the grant has significantly enhanced the skill set of the Holland company's skilled trades team members and enabled the company to prepare the next generation of well-trained Benteler associates.
"This investment in our people not only strengthens our team but also positions Benteler Automotive for continued success and innovation," Maynard says.
Benteler Automotive used the grant to provide training in basic and advanced robotics for 18 technicians, Six Sigma Green Belt Certification for 12 colleagues, and on-the-job training for new associates to be hired in the coming months.
"Upskill and advancement opportunities have a profound impact on Benteler’s employees," Maynard says. "These initiatives not only enhance their technical abilities and industry knowledge but also boost their confidence and job satisfaction. By investing in our employees' growth, we create a more motivated and engaged workforce, which leads to higher productivity and innovation."
Plan ahead for grant application
Maynard advises companies to start planning early. Benteler’s management team meets multiple times per year to discuss training and development, identify gaps, and create plans to address them. He noted that the timeline for applying for the grant is very short, and waiting can make it difficult to gather the necessary information in time.
"By proactively making training and development a priority, Benteler has been able to prepare and apply for meaningful and productive training well within the tight time constraints," Maynard says.
The Cycle 2 application process saw significant interest, with 628 companies expressing their desire to participate. Of these, 174 applications were submitted to the state, and 94 received funding. An additional four awards are pending.
"The Going PRO Talent Fund grants are crucial for our regional economy, providing the necessary resources for businesses to upskill their workforce and remain competitive," says Amy Lebednick, business solutions director at West Michigan Works!
Kent County received the most grants, with 52 awards. Ottawa County followed with 20 grants, while Muskegon County received six, Allegan County five, and Montcalm and Ionia counties received two grants each.
"We are proud to see such strong engagement from local businesses. The funding is a testament to the commitment of West Michigan employers to invest in their workforce and drive economic growth in our region," Lebednick adds.
Bolstering variety of industries
The Going PRO Talent Fund grants will benefit several industries, with manufacturing receiving the most awards, 54. Construction, including mobility, energy, and infrastructure, follows with 20 awards. Health care received eight, agribusiness four, and information technology three. Five awards were distributed across other sectors.
"This funding will not only benefit employers but also profoundly impact individual employees," Lebednick says. "By equipping workers with new skills and opportunities for advancement, we're helping them build more secure and prosperous futures for themselves and their families."
The Going PRO Talent Fund is awarding more than 300 Michigan businesses $17.8 million for Cycle 2.
In January 2024, during Cycle 1, West Michigan Works! announced that 222 West Michigan businesses would receive a combined $15.8 million in Going PRO Talent Fund awards to help train more than 3,400 workers.
